Why Israel Couldn't Wait, Pt 3

As of the writing of this post, the anti-Trump/USA and anti-Israel forces are continuing to falsely argue that action against Iran at this point was not necessary or prudent. The naysayers point to the fact that claims of Iran being on the brink of nuclear weapon deployment have been made for years. for example:

Jerome R. Corsi, “Atomic Iran: How the Terrorist Regime Bought the Bomb and American Politicians,” July 2006

Jerome R. Corsi, “Why Israel Can’t Wait: The Coming War Between Israel and Iran,” August 18, 2009

As Dan Burmawi destroys the naysayers in his X post today, “Iran was close every single time (with specific examples 2010-2025), and every single time, Israel stopped them.” We have reprinted Burmawai’s entire post below, and will address the first two bullet points in today’s post. The rest to follow.

Dan Burmawi @DanBurmawy, X post, April 19, 2026:

They keep circulating the same old clips of Bibi Netanyahu warning that Iran is “months away” from a nuclear bomb, 1992, 2002, 2009, 2012, over and over. The useful idiots laugh: “See? He’s been lying for 40 years!” No. Bibi didn’t lie. Iran was close every single time, and every single time, Israel stopped them. • 2010: Israel and the US unleash Stuxnet, the first cyber weapon in history. It destroys over 1,000 centrifuges at Natanz and sets Iran’s program back years. 1 • 2010–2020: Mossad systematically assassinates Iran’s top nuclear scientists, one after another, in the heart of Tehran. 2 • 2018: Netanyahu reveals the secret “nuclear archive” Mossad stole straight out of a Tehran warehouse, proving Iran lied and never stopped its weapons program. • 2020–2021: Multiple sabotage operations blow up Natanz, explosions, blackouts, entire centrifuge halls wiped out. • 2021: Israeli drones hit the Karaj centrifuge manufacturing facility. • 2024–2025: Direct Israeli strikes hammer Iran’s nuclear and military sites, assassinating key commanders and scientists. Every warning Bibi gave was a call to action, and Israel answered it. If it wasn’t for Bibi’s voice, Israel’s intelligence, and Israel’s willingness to act when the world refused, Iran would have had the bomb a decade ago. The people mocking the old clips are exposing how much they hate the one country that actually stopped the world’s most dangerous regime from going nuclear. Without Bibi, and without Israel, we’d already be living in a world where the Islamic Republic has nukes.

1 Stuxnet was a sophisticated computer worm (part of a broader covert program code-named Olympic Games) jointly developed by the United States and Israel. It targeted Iran’s Natanz uranium enrichment facility, causing centrifuges to spin out of control and self-destruct while reporting normal operations to monitors. Surprise!

A tense meeting was held in the White House Situation Room shortly after U.S. officials learned the worm had been deployed. Attendees included Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and CIA Director Leon Panetta.

According to participants quoted in the reporting:

Obama asked: “ Should we shut this thing down?” So, Hussein’s first reaction was not to rally behind the release of the counter-weapon, but to try to stop the damage it was doing to Iran’s nuclear program. Why?

Advisers told him it was unclear how much Iran knew about the code, but evidence showed it was still causing damage inside Natanz. Sounds like a win for US, a loss for Iran’s BFFs.

Hussein weighed the “risks” of Iran reverse-engineering the worm and using it as a weapon against America and/or compromising the larger “Olympic Games” program, and reluctantly authorized the U.S. involvement to continue. The code was already out of the bag, shutting it down after activation would not create further “risks.” Was Hussein’s typical hesitation due to his shock that the Israeli’s and U.S. cyber forces were actually taking action against Iran, his BFF?

In the following weeks, newer versions of the worm were deployed, and one iteration temporarily took out nearly 1,000 centrifuges (about 20% of Iran’s total at Natanz at the time). Sorry, Hussein.

A heavily conflicted Hussein maintained silence on Stuxnet even after it became front-page news worldwide in 2010. When pressed in later years, Hussein’s administration officials refused to comment, citing classification. Why not take a victory lap…or did they not consider delaying Iran’s nuclear program a victory?

2 The Main Nuclear Program Human Asset Assassinations (2010–2020). Between 2010 and 2020, Israel assassinated five Iranian nuclear scientists (or individuals closely linked to the nuclear program) in Mossad operations. Iran consistently described the actions as part of a covert campaign to sabotage its nuclear program. For once, the Maniacal Mullahs were correct, as if it were to be seen by the world as a bad thing...only if you are on Hussein’s team.

January 12, 2010 – Masoud Ali-Mohammadi A physics professor at Tehran University specializing in quantum field theory and particle physics and one of Iran’s top nuclear program scientists. Killed by a remote-controlled bomb attached to a motorcycle parked outside his home in northern Tehran as he left for “work.”

November 29, 2010 – Majid Shahriari A senior nuclear engineering professor at Shahid Beheshti University and a key figure in Iran’s nuclear projects. Killed when assailants on a motorcycle attached a magnetic bomb to his car in Tehran. On the same day, a similar attack wounded Fereydoon Abbasi-Davani (who survived and later became head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization). Iran falsely blamed U.S. (cover for Hussein?), it was Mossad.

July 23, 2011 – Darioush Rezaeinejad An electrical engineer and Ph.D. researcher working at K.N. Toosi University of Technology (Khajeh Nasir Toosi University of Technology) in Tehran for Iran’s “Defense” Ministry. Shot dead by two gunmen on a motorcycle outside his home in eastern Tehran. Iran initially downplayed his nuclear links, but reports (including from foreign officials and a former UN nuclear inspector) indicated he was working on high-voltage switches for nuclear warhead triggers.

January 11, 2012 – Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan A chemical engineer and deputy director (commercial/supervisory role) at the Natanz uranium enrichment facility. Killed when two men on a motorcycle attached a magnetic bomb to his car during morning rush hour in northern Tehran.

November 27, 2020 – Mohsen Fakhrizadeh The most prominent and senior figure: a physicist, IRGC officer, and widely regarded as the “father” of Iran’s nuclear program. He led the secretive Amad Plan (Iran’s past nuclear weapons research effort) and later the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND). Killed in a sophisticated roadside ambush near Absard (about 40 miles east of Tehran) while traveling with his wife in an armored Nissan Teana, accompanied by a security convoy. A remote-controlled, AI-assisted machine gun mounted on a vehicle (operated via satellite from afar, was used with no Mossad operatives physically present at the scene). His wife was unharmed.



This was arguably the most technically advanced assassination in history. The remote-controlled, satellite-operated machine gun (a heavy 7.62mm weapon, an M240 variant) was mounted in the bed of a parked Nissan pickup truck about 150 meters away when the convoy passed. The system used cameras, artificial intelligence, and facial recognition to lock onto Fakhrizadeh specifically. It fired a precise burst (13–15 rounds total). Fakhrizadeh was hit multiple times (including a fatal shot to the spine), but his wife, sitting only 10 inches away from him, but was completely unharmed — not a single bullet struck her. Only one member of his security detail was wounded (hit while trying to shield Fakhrizadeh). After the shooting, the truck containing the weapon self-destructed via an onboard explosive charge, destroying evidence.



Precise, lethal, ethical…so much for the claims that Israel disregards collateral damage.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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