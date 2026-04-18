Why Israel Couldn't Wait, Pt 2

In our previous Substack, we presented the fact that Barack Hussein Obama’s “pragmatic” diplomacy not only did not work, but was designed to enable Iran to achieve its primary goal of destroying Israel and exterminating all jews. Hussein’s first year in the Oval Office, 2009, was a seminal moment for the Maniacal Mullahs.

Michael D. Evans and Jerome R. Corsi, “Showdown with Nuclear Iran: Radical Islam’s Messianic Mission to Destroy Israel and Cripple the United States,” July 20, 2009, book summary:

Iran’s relentless pursuit of atomic weapons and its apocalyptic goal of wiping Israel off the face of the earth. Michael D. Evans, who has been working in the Middle East for the last three decades, cuts through the official lies and deceptions of the Iranian government and reveals in terrifying detail:

how close the radical Islamic republic is to fulfilling its nuclear ambitions

how Iran’s president believes he has a divine mission to destroy Israel and cripple the United States in a nuclear holocaust

and what America must do to avert this global disaster

The book exposes Iran under President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as a radical Islamic regime driven by an apocalyptic, messianic ideology.

UnitedAgainstNuclearIran.com, “Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran:”

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, only two individuals have held the role of Supreme Leader of Iran. The first was Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, who served from the beginning of the Islamic Republic in April 1979 until his death on June 3, 1989. His successor, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei, was a member of Khomeini’s inner circle who took over as Supreme Leader the following day and has held the role since. Khamenei, a lover of poetry and literature, became a Shi’a cleric at the age of 11. At the time of his succession, he was thought to be a soft-spoken pragmatist who might lead the country in a more moderate direction than his firebrand predecessor. However, his leadership instead has been defined by brutality, corruption, and increased enmity toward the West. Under Khamenei’s helm, Iran’s human rights situation has deteriorated, the country has come to be regarded as the world’s worst state sponsor of terrorism, and its illicit nuclear program remains one of the most vexing challenges to global security.

Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons is not for peaceful energy but part of a divine mission to:

Wipe Israel “off the map”

Trigger a wider nuclear jihad or holocaust against the West (especially the “Great Satan,” the United States)

Establish Islamic dominance in the Middle East and then a world-wide caliphate

Evans has decades of experience in the Middle East, enabling him to cut through Iranian “lies and deceptions.” The book details Iran’s nuclear facilities, its support for terrorist groups (Hezbollah, Hamas), ballistic missile development, and statements by Iranian leaders denying the Holocaust or calling for Israel’s destruction. Evans and Corsi warn that the world is approaching catastrophe and Western diplomacy and appeasement, exemplified by the “pragmatic” policies of Hussein are dangerously ineffective. Purposely so?

A nuclear-armed Iran poses an existential threat to Israel and global stability, inevitably leading to “nuclear Jihad.” Strong action (military options if necessary) are required to prevent Iran from acquiring the bomb. The conflict must be framed in religious and prophetic terms rooted in centuries-old conflict between maniacal Islamic and evangelical Christian Zionist viewpoints. The mix of geopolitical analysis, interviews, and warnings about the regime’s ideology calls for the U.S. and Israel to confront the threat decisively. The big question: when?

Key Quotes from the Book (Representative Passages)

From publisher blurbs and reviews:

“Is the world ready for nuclear Jihad? Showdown with Nuclear Iran is a gripping and detailed exposé of Iran’s relentless pursuit of atomic weapons and its apocalyptic goal of wiping Israel off the face of the earth.” “...how Iran’s president believes he has a divine mission to destroy Israel and cripple the United States in a nuclear holocaust... and what America must do to avert this global disaster.”

Evans and Corsi emphasize the messianic drive:

“[Iran’s leaders believe they have] a divine mission to destroy Israel and cripple the United States.”

Ahmadinejad’s repeated statements (e.g., Israel must be “wiped off the map”) and other allusions are part of an end-times worldview tied to Shia Islamic eschatology (the return of the Mahdi).

Showdown with Nuclear Iran provides much-needed perspectives on the current crisis and the dire threat that a nuclear Iran posed to the existence of Israel and global stability. Take it from someone who knows the truth first hand:

“The most detailed account of the Iranian regime’s determination, policy, and plan to acquire military nuclear capabilities. Mike Evans delves into the roots of the Iranian revolution and explores Iranian history to better understand a major challenge to the western world. he compellingly analyzes policy options for confronting this threat.” - Lt. Gen. Moshe Ya’Alon, rtd., former Chief of Staff, Israeli Defense Force

Decades ago, Evans and Corsi were sounding the alarm on Iran’s intentions, an alarm which has only recently been acted upon. Thank God.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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