Why Israel Couldn't Wait, Pt 1

In 2009, it was already obvious to Israel that if Iran were to develop a nuclear weapon, it would be immediately unleashed upon the Jewish state. Obvious, if one had just listened to the leaders of Iran for the past four years.

On October 26, 2005, newly elected Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad spoke at a “World Without Zionism” conference in Tehran. His remark about Israel set the tone for the future.

Original Persian (transliteration):

“Va Imam-e aziz-e ma farmudand ke in rezhim-e eshghalgar-e Qods bayad az safhe-ye ruzegar mahv shaved. In jomle besyar hakimane ast.”

Literal word-for-word translation:

“Our dear Imam [Khomeini] said that this occupying regime of Qods [Jerusalem] must vanish/erased/be eliminated from the page of time/history. This statement is very wise.”

Ahmadinejad was quoting Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (Iran’s revolutionary leader who died in 1989), who began the consistent calls for Israel to be “wiped out,” “eliminated,” “erased,” or “cleansed” as explicit threats of destruction.

AlJazeera.com, “Ahmadinejad: Wipe Israel off map,” October 26, 2005:

“The establishment of the Zionist regime was a move by the world oppressor against the Islamic world,” the president told a conference in Tehran on Wednesday, entitled The World without Zionism. “The skirmishes in the occupied land are part of a war of destiny. The outcome of hundreds of years of war will be defined in Palestinian land,” he said. “As the Imam said, Israel must be wiped off the map,” said Ahmadinejad, referring to Iran’s revolutionary leader Ayat Allah Khomeini.

It was understood then that Israel must militarily strike Iran’s nuclear program immediately, rather than relying upon diplomacy. A nuclear-armed Iran presented an existential "one-bomb state" threat, with Netanyahu's government viewing inaction as an unacceptable risk to survival of the only Jewish state.

Jerome R. Corsi, “Why Israel Can’t Wait: The Coming War Between Israel and Iran,” August 18, 2009, argues:

Existential Threat: Israel is too small to survive a nuclear attack. One bomb could destroy the nation.

Failure of Diplomacy: U.S. efforts (specifically citing the Obama administration’s approach) and UN sanctions are insufficient and will not stop Iran’s uranium enrichment.

Imminent Nuclear Iran: In 2009, Iran was nearing nuclear capability, making preventive action necessary before they reached a point of no return.

Preemptive War: War is inevitable; thus, a preemptive strike is necessary, similar to Israel’s historical actions (e.g., 1981 Osirak strike).

Summary of the 2009 Book

The new Israeli government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly declared that a primary foreign policy objective is to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons capability.



Israel is a "one-bomb state," such that one atomic weapon, even a relatively low-yield bomb of the type the United States dropped on Hiroshima or Nagasaki in World War II, would destroy the modern Jewish state as we know it today.



The Obama administration has repeatedly declared the intention of following up on the campaign promise to negotiate directly with Iran. This represents a fundamental policy shift from the Bush administration's efforts to apply international sanctions through the United Nations in an effort to force Iran to quit enriching uranium.



Consistently, Iran has insisted upon the nation's right as a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty to pursue the "full fuel cycle," code words for Iran's determination to advance uranium enrichment technology in Iran under Iranian control.



In recent months, top Iranian government and military figures have issued warnings that the time is getting short, such that Iran might well have the capability to develop and deliver at least one nuclear weapon by the end of 2009 or the beginning of 2010.



At the same time, the international community has expressed doubt that the Iranian government will make any serious concessions on their atomic program.



In press conferences and speeches, President Obama has openly acknowledged the U.S. government now believes Iran is pursing a nuclear weapons program.



At the end of the Bush administration, the international press credibly reported that the Olmert government in Israel was denied fly-over rights in Iran in order to launch a military strike on Iran.



Known as the "Sampson Option," an Israeli first-strike on Iran's nuclear facilities becomes increasingly likely to the extent Israel feels isolated from the world community and concludes there is no chance the Obama administration will ever be able to induce Iran to stop enriching uranium, regardless how seriously the president intends to push direct negotiations as a strategy.



We have already seen two wars launched by Israel against terrorist surrogates financed and supported by Iran: the 2006 war against Hezbollah in Lebanon and the 2008 war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Now, a war between Israel and Iran is on the near horizon, possibly fated to occur before the end of 2009.

In 2009, Iranian leadership—primarily President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—continued a pattern of hostile rhetoric toward Israel

Ahmadinejad’s Key Statements in 2009

January 27, 2009 — At a Holocaust conference at Sharif University in Tehran, Ahmadinejad attacked the Holocaust as a “great deception” and said questioning it would “cut the vital arteries of the Zionist regime” and “destroy the philosophical foundation and raison d’être” of Israel. He urged researchers to expose the “Zionist network” and its use of the Holocaust narrative.

June 3, 2009 — He described Israel as “the most criminal regime in human history“ while again referencing the “great deception of the Holocaust.”

September 18, 2009 (Qods/Jerusalem Day speech) — Ahmadinejad stated that the “Zionist regime is on its way to dissolution” and “on its way to extinction.” He added that the regime “can cease to exist (or can be made to cease to exist)” and called for “cleansing humanity of Israel.” He framed this as inevitable and urged people not to tie their fate to the regime.

These remarks aligned with his long-standing view that the “Zionist regime” (Iran’s standard term for Israel) was illegitimate and destined to disappear, often linked to Holocaust denial or minimization.

Khamenei’s Rhetoric in 2009

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who held ultimate authority, referred to Israel as a “cancerous tumor“ that was “gnawing into the lives of Islamic nations.” He reiterated Iran’s support for any groups fighting the “Zionist regime” and warned against attaching hopes to it.

In March 2009, Iranian leaders (including responses tied to Khamenei’s circle) criticized Obama’s early outreach while repeating that Israel remained a “cancerous tumor.”

Context in 2009

These statements occurred amid Iran’s disputed presidential election (June 2009), the subsequent Green Movement protests, and ongoing nuclear tensions.

Iranian leaders consistently called for the elimination of the “Zionist regime.” Their rhetoric was genocidal incitement calling for the destruction of the Jewish state and its people.

The language echoed earlier declarations (e.g., Khamenei’s pre-2009 “cancerous tumor” comments and Ahmadinejad’s 2005 speech).

Iranian officials have long argued that their goal was “regime change” through popular will or divine inevitability, not direct military attack. However, the consistent calls for Israel to be “wiped out,” “eliminated,” “erased,” or “cleansed” were and are explicit threats of not only the destruction of the Jewish state, but the death of all Jews.

This rhetoric formed part of the backdrop to Obama’s “open hand” engagement policy in 2009, which faced immediate challenges from Iran’s uncompromising stance on Israel alongside its nuclear program.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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