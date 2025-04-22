Jerome’s Substack

Why CopiaPort E in Chile is a National Security Priority

Dr. Corsi Interviews LTC (Ret) Tony Shaffer: WH Needs to Create Task Force
Apr 22, 2025
Transcript

Dr. Jerome Corsi continues his series on the strategic importance of CopiaPort E in Chile, why the US needs to secure the rights to it and why the CCP must be stopped from doing so. Corsi discusses the national security implications with LTC Tony Shaffer on Corsi Nation.

