Who Is Radical Judge James Boasberg?

He Tried to Stop Illegal Immigrant Gang Deportation Flights, and Was Appointed to FISA by Chief Justice John Roberts
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Mar 29, 2025
The Left keeps judge-shopping to find ways to feebly try to block President Trump's Executive Orders. One judge in particular, Judge James Boasberg -- the man who tried to block Trump's deporting of Venezuelan gang members -- is a curious case considering his background, associations and possible motives. Dr. Jerome Corsi takes a close look at this Radical Leftist judge on Corsi Nation.

