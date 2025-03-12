What’s Going on, Pam Bondi? Where Are the Investigations?

We are watching DOGE make some serious revelations and cuts, FBI Chief Kash Patel working hard to reform the agency, Marco Rubio working on a ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia, but what about the new Attorney General Pam Bondi? All we have seen from her is the nothing-burger redacted Epstein files and no action. We are not unrealistically expecting indictments or major results -- just some action and initiative. Dr. Jerome Corsi explains why we should keep a closer eye on Pam Bondi moving forward and whether she is up to the extremely difficult tasks at hand considering the public's clamoring for accountability for past corrupt politicians and the need to investigate several scandals. What say you?

