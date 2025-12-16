Jerome’s Substack

Jerome’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Was LBJ involved in JFK Assassination?

Judge Andrew Napolitano interviews Dr. Jerome Corsi
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Dec 16, 2025

Judge Napolitano welcomes Dr. Jerome Corsi with a gripping exploration into one of the most enduring mysteries of American history: the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Drawing on meticulous research and expert analysis, Dr. Corsi delves into the controversial question of Lyndon B. Johnson’s alleged involvement.

Discover the compelling evidence and compelling arguments as Dr. Corsi unravels the complexities surrounding this pivotal moment in the nation’s past.

Prepare to be captivated by this thought-provoking investigation.

God’s Five Stones Website: https://www.godsfivestones.com

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsors

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic Olive Oil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America – Free Gold & Silver Wealth Guide, 800-519-6268
https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture