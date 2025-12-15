Voter Role Press Conference, 02/24/25

On March 25, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order entitled “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections.” The executive order called on the states to implement requirements mandating voter IDs and proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote. The Trump administration is currently preparing a widely anticipated second voter integrity executive order for President Trump’s signature before the end of the year.

This second executive order is expected to mandate that, in addition to voter IDs and proof of U.S. citizenship, universal mail-in voting must be eliminated in favor of traditional, more tightly controlled absentee balloting, as well as the use of paper ballots to replace electronic voting machines in recording voter selections and tabulating results.

All the freedoms that we Americans enjoy could disappear overnight if the elections are allowed to be rigged. The election of 2026 is actually the pivotal issue pending at this time. If Republicans were to lose the House of Representatives and the Senate, which could occur overwhelmingly if the machines are permitted to determine the outcome in 2016, it could lead to completely dismantling the Trump administration, including his impeachment and possible removal from office. If that were to occur, there would be no control over those who would weaponize our Department of Justice against our own citizens, as the Biden administration started the process in 2021, continuing until President Donald Trump’s historic win in 2024.

God’s Five Stones Website: https://www.godsfivestones.com

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsors

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic Olive Oil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America – Free Gold & Silver Wealth Guide, 800-519-6268

https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php