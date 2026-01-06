Venezuela: Who'll Run It?

“We have a CIA report that the Maduro loyalists would be the best to run the country after Maduro was gone.”

“There’s violence in the streets.”

“It’s a revolutionary moment.”

“I don’t think the Venezuelan people are about to let the Maduro crowd to continue to run the country.”

God’s Five Stones Website: https://www.godsfivestones.com

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsors

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic Olive Oil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America – Free Gold & Silver Wealth Guide, 800-519-6268

https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php