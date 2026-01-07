Venezuela: Shot Across US Enemies' Bow

Venezuela: Trump is saying that Venezuela is going to sell us billions of dollars in oil. Tankers are in transit to move the oil in a way that the US and the citizens of Venezuela profit. This move enables Venezuela to get back into the economic world.

Nobel Prize winner Marina Corina Machado’s status is in transition.

The U.S. navy is still positioned on the coast of Venezuela, ready to deal with any new threat.

The U.S. blockade of the drug boats continues.

Protestors remain in the streets of Caracas, the chaos will continue until events indicate which direction the country will take.

Russia, China, and Cuba are scrambling to deal with the changes.

Regardless, we are headed toward a U.S. - Russia - China lead future.

