Venezuela Aftermath: Live with Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.

Jerome Corsi, broadcasting live on January 5, 2026, with producer Craig.

The recent U.S. military operation in Venezuela was a resounding success—one of the most effective in history, far surpassing failed past efforts like Jimmy Carter’s Iran hostage rescue debacle.

The removal of Nicolás Maduro, prompted celebrations among Venezuelans while condemning Democratic hypocrisy. Democrats, who protested against “kings” in other contexts, blindly support Maduro and similar communist dictators, ignoring his tyrannical rule, suppression of free speech, and devastation of Venezuela’s oil-rich economy.

In contrast, paid “protesters” in the U.S. display coordinated, professionally made signs across cities, funded by leftist NGOs and government grants, revealing their communist sympathies and automatic opposition to anything Donald Trump does.

The ironic clips of Chuck Schumer in 2020 demanding Maduro’s removal under Trump, now silent amid Biden’s inaction highlight the hypocrisy of the left.

With Maduro gone, Cuba faces economic collapse without Venezuelan oil subsidies, and Russian, Chinese, and Iranian operatives are expelled. Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarifies that Maduro was illegitimately in power after being voted out and was protected by Cuban forces, not Venezuela’s military—many of whom were killed in the operation, with zero U.S. fatalities.

This action aligns with Trump’s enforcement of the Monroe Doctrine, asserting U.S. dominance in the Western Hemisphere and warning nations like Colombia, Mexico, Greenland, and Canada to fall in line under an “America First” hemispheric policy.

Extending globally, we envision a world divided into spheres of influence: the U.S. in the Americas, Russia in Eastern Europe and Central Asia (including inevitable control over Russian-speaking Ukrainian regions despite neo-Nazi elements like the Azov battalion), and China in Asia (with Taiwan and Hong Kong’s absorption unavoidable without World War III).

The genesis of the Ukraine conflict goes back to 2014 when a U.S.-backed (Soros-influenced) coup pushing NATO expansion, infringing on Russia’s sphere, and suggests Obama was actually Putin’s compromised puppet with communist-Muslim allegiances aiming to fundamentally transform America into a socialist state.

My books The Obama Nation and Where’s the Birth Certificate? Which we are now promoting on Substack, comes at a time of renewed public interest when my early warnings were ignored due to Obama’s historic appeal.

More live videos to follow.

