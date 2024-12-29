Playback speed
U.S. Colleges Are Grooming Terrorists

...the left just moves from one violent burn down America faux-cause to another
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Dec 29, 2024
Transcript

As more colleges see pro-Hamas protest pop up as are attacks on Jewish students at these places, the question should be asked: Are US colleges deliberately grooming terrorists and terrorist sympathizers? Dr. Jerome Corsi discusses the answer to that question.

