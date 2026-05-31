Uranium One Was Just The Tip of the Iceberg

In the previous Substack post in this series, “Uranium One, The Mother of All Scandals,” we exposed how Hillary and Hussein Sold Nuclear Material To Our Enemies. Yes, that sounds like treason, but the evil ones were just getting started. The oil slick of corruption spreads world-wide through the financial industry.

The banking industry had already become complicit in money laundering

Reporting on HSBC: Jerome R. Corsi, WND.com, “Banking giant accused of laundering billions,” February 1, 2012:

NEW YORK – A former employee of HSBC in New York has 1,000 pages of customer account records he claims are evidence of an international money-laundering scheme involving hundreds of billions of dollars by the global banking giant, which reportedly is under investigation by a U.S. Senate committee. John Cruz has delivered to WND customer account records he says he pulled from the HSBC computer system before he was fired. Cruz was terminated Feb. 17, 2010, after two years at HSBC for “poor performance,” but he contends he was let go because senior management didn’t want to him to pursue his personal investigation. Cruz told WND he has “firsthand knowledge and proof of how HSBC transferred billions of dollars through accounts linked to companies that did not exist.” “I had poor job performance because the portfolio of HSBC accounts I was given to work ended up being 90 percent fictitious and fraudulent accounts,” he said. “How could I expand HSBC bank relations with fraudulent accounts that were created to be used for illegal money laundering?” Cruz came to WND with the 1,000 pages of evidence before the committee’s investigation of HSBC was reported. He previously brought his complaint to Jeremy Scileppi, bureau chief of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office on Long Island. “Scileppi was no more interested in hearing what I had to say than was the HSBC senior bank management,” Cruz said. “I got stonewalled. That’s when I decided to write a book.” Titled “World Banking World Fraud: Using Your Identity,” the book was published Oct. 7, 2011.

The Banks Get In On The Clinton Foundation Grift and the Clinton’s Raked In Donations

An International Business Times analysis found that the Clinton Foundation accepted $5 million from at least nine financial institutions that reached settlement agreements with the Justice Department requiring them to pay fines but avoid prosecution.

Clinton’s outrage, though, did not stop her family’s foundation from raking in donations from many of the same banks that secured government fines rather than face full-scale prosecution. The Clinton Foundation has accepted $5 million worth of donations from at least nine financial institutions that avoided such prosecution -- even as they admitted wrongdoing. These include Barclays, HSBC and UBS, all of which entered into agreements with the Justice Department that allowed their employees to avoid criminal charges. The Clintons also personally accepted nearly $4 million in speaking fees from those firms since 2009. Neither the Hillary Clinton campaign nor Clinton Foundation responded to International Business Times questions about why her family and their foundation accepted money from firms that settled financial fraud cases and avoided the kind of prosecution Clinton now says is needed.

Controversy & State Department Ties: The timing of the donations and settlements drew significant scrutiny. For instance, an investigation by the Wall Street Journal highlighted that Swiss bank UBS increased its donations to the Clinton Foundation significantly after then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton intervened in a 2009 tax avoidance lawsuit brought by the IRS against the bank.

While the Clintons and the “Foundation” stated that these corporate relationships were tied to philanthropic endeavors and provided no personal financial gain to the Clintons themselves. Beyond the ethical questions about the overlap between the Foundation’s fundraising, paid speeches, and Hillary Clinton’s political career, the fact that it took a massive cover-up and truth denial effort to prevent criminal charges from being filed. A thorough true investigation needs to be conducted now.

The FBI “Investigations”

Four FBI field offices — in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, and Little Rock — collected information about the Clinton Foundation to determine whether there was evidence of financial crimes or influence-peddling. FBI officials presented their findings to the Justice Department in February 2016, but the meeting did not go well, with Justice Department officials indicating that the cases “were weak.”

Beginning in 2015, the foundation was accused of wrongdoing including a bribery and pay-to-play scheme, but multiple investigations through 2019 found no evidence of malfeasance.

In May 2023, it was revealed that the Justice Department had continued to investigate the Foundation until just days before the end of the first Trump presidency, when FBI officials insisted the DOJ acknowledge in writing that there was no case to bring.

Clinton’s Money Laundering Scheme, The Broader Scope

The specific claim that Hussein’s State Department laundered money for the Clinton Foundation is the most serious element:

Money laundering has a specific legal definition involving concealing the origins of illegally obtained funds

No serious investigation — including those conducted under the Trump 45 administration’s DOJ, yet still infested with Clintonistas — produced no evidence (or hid such information) meeting that legal standard

Democrat Senator Bernie Sanders himself criticized Clinton for a conflict of interest, saying he had a problem with a sitting Secretary of State whose husband’s foundation collected “many, many dollars from foreign governments — governments which are dictatorships.”

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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