Uranium One, The Mother of All Scandals

We started this series of posts with “Clinton Foundation: A Poisonous Tree is Planted,” how the Clinton Foundation was incorporated by then President Bill Clinton on October 23, 1997, in the state of Arkansas under its original name, the William J. Clinton Presidential Foundation.

We followed that post with “Clinton Foundation: The Tree Bears Poisonous Fruit,” how the emerging vast criminal conspiracy mutated and began to bear poisonous fruit.

Uranium One, The Ultimate Pay to Play Misadventure

The Uranium One Sell Out: The 2010 sale of Uranium One (a company with commercial control of U.S. uranium production stakes) to Russia’s Rosatom (State Atomic Energy Corporation), coincided with donations made by individuals associated with Uranium One to the Clinton Foundation around the time the State Department approved the deal.

Hussein was personally directing or at least fully aware of this treason.

The New York Times reported that as Russia’s atomic energy agency assumed control of a multinational uranium mining conglomerate — giving Russians control of one-fifth of all uranium production capacity in the United States — a flow of cash made its way to the Clinton Foundation from investors with a stake in the deal, and the Clinton-led State Department was one of the agencies that signed off on the transaction.

Jo Becker and Mike McIntire, Docs.House.gov, “Cash Flowed to Clinton Foundation Amid Russian Uranium Deal,” April 23, 2015:

Hussein’s Specific Role

Obama appointed Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State and was aware of the ethics agreement regarding the Foundation.

Hussein either directed or facilitated specific pay-to-play transactions, he was surely aware of what was taking place and allowed it to continue.

The Hussein administration ethics agreement required action to be taken to address the conflict of interest, and no real action took place.

The ethics agreement was not adequately enforced, and that inadequate enforcement is a tacit form of participation in the money laundering

The Uranium One Question

Supposed “fact-checkers” repeatedly claimed they found that although “pay-to-play” was obvious regarding the Uranium One deal, in their unanimous opinions, it lacked evidence of a quid pro quo. The sock puppets reasoned that the State Department was only one of nine federal agencies on the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS) that had to sign off on the sale, and the President ultimately held the final veto power. Furthermore, there was no evidence that Hillary Clinton personally intervened in or drove the committee’s decision. So, forget that Hillary was the engineer of that train, and Hussein was hiding in the caboose.

This deserves specific attention as the most serious national security dimension:

The confidential informant described as having explosive information about the Uranium One deal provided “no evidence of a quid pro quo” involving Clinton, according to Democrat staff summary of his closed-door testimony. Shocking?

Independent analysts said the facts did not support assertions of scandal, yet connecting bribery allegations while the Uranium One merger deal is one giant smoking gun.

The investigation was compromised by the same DOJ that was investigating Clinton. The same DOJ that Comey instructed to let Hillary off the hook for her bathroom email server sedition.

Senator John Cornyn Speaks

Republican Senator John Cornyn, who had voted for Clinton’s confirmation for Secretary of State in 2009, later said she had duped Congress, that he regretted his vote, and that Hussein should appoint a special prosecutor to investigate whether donors to the foundation gained improper access at the State Department. — a significant statement from a senator who had initially supported her confirmation.

Bottom Line

The documented record establishes:

S erious and well-documented appearance of conflicts of interest between the Clinton Foundation and the State Department under Hillary Clinton

Specific instances of Foundation donors receiving State Department access, the very definition of pay-to-play

Multiple FBI investigations were opened but were conducted by agents who were devoted to Clinton and Hussein

Legitimate concerns about the fact that the ethics agreement was not adequately enforced

No criminal prosecution despite investigations spanning multiple administrations

The documented record shows serious ethical failures and conflicts of interest that were never properly investigated. Regardless of what multiple investigations failed to uncover due to the politicization of the FBI and other agencies, this entire episode warrants another examination.

Once again, Hussein maintains to this day that his administration was “scandal-free” or “historically free of scandal,” and “Nobody in my administration got indicted.”

VERDICT: Unproven just means not YET. We say, “Justice is coming, Barry & Hillary, buckle up!”

Luke 8:17 - “For nothing is hidden that will not be made manifest”

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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