Tulsi Gabbard Opens the Election Fraud Investigation Floodgate

Since the stolen 2020 Presidential Election, the Army of Darkness has prevented the obvious steal from even being mentioned. Time to shout from the rooftops: STOLEN!
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Apr 12, 2025
During a cabinet meeting on Thursday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard says there will be investigations into electronic voting systems which are subject to hackers and manipulation. This is what Dr. Jerome Corsi and Andrew Paquette were exposing for a while through GodsFiveStones.com. Dr. Corsi discusses Gabbard's comments and evidence he has on Corsi Nation.

Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

