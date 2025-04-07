Playback speed
Trump’s Tariff Plan is Coming Together While the Left is Coming Apart

As always, the art of the deal Trumps the losers who squeal.
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Apr 07, 2025
As Col. Hannibal Smith said several times "I love it when a plan comes together."
President Trump's tariff Day of Liberation strategy is so far working as planned.

So far, a market correction has started, soon forcing the Fed to lower interest rates rendering mortgages a bit more affordable. Companies are making deals to build in the US and nations are making deals to dial down their own tariffs in response to Trump's half-reciprocal ones.

