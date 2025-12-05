Trump’s Hemisphere Strategy vs. China’s Global Takeover

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Tony Shaffer, former U.S. Army intelligence officer, Newsmax contributor, and national security expert, exposes why a deep-water port in Chile has become a major strategic flashpoint in the escalating U.S.–China global power struggle.

China is moving aggressively to secure control over a strategically placed Pacific port in South America, cutting shipping time to Asia by over two weeks and giving Beijing direct access to rare earth minerals, lithium, agriculture, and energy resources. Dr. Corsi and Tony Shaffer warn this move is not commercial — it is geopolitical warfare disguised as trade.

• Why China’s Belt & Road Initiative is a direct challenge to U.S. hemispheric security

• How this Chilean port could allow China to control Pacific shipping lanes

• Why lithium, rare earths, food supply, and oil access are the true drivers of Beijing’s expansion

• How China already controls over 160 ports worldwide

• Why the U.S. must adopt an updated Monroe Doctrine–style strategy

• How economic warfare is replacing military warfare

• Why the South China Sea, Taiwan, Panama Canal, and Chile are all connected

• How China’s dependence on foreign oil and food creates exploitable vulnerabilities

• The role of tariffs, reshoring manufacturing, and supply-chain sovereignty

• Why national security now includes trade routes, ports, elections, energy, and cyber-infrastructure

Tony Shaffer explains how China is using soft power, commercial buyouts, propaganda control, and political influence operations to achieve global dominance without firing a single shot.

Dr. Corsi warns that if the United States fails to act quickly, China could permanently control the southern shipping gateway of the Western Hemisphere — reshaping global trade and weakening American leverage across Latin America.

This episode connects the dots between ports, trade routes, rare earths, national sovereignty, economic warfare, and future military conflict in one of the most important geopolitical conversations of the year.

Buckle up, we are shining light on the darkness.

Fear not, stand firm, trust in Jesus.

• MyVitalC:

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

• Swiss America:

https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Share

X: https://twitter.com/corsijerome1

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/DrJeromeCorsi

Facebook: https://facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090189657020

Instagram: https://instagram.com/jerome_corsi/

God’s Five Stones: https://godsfivestones.com

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@JeromeCorsi

The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268