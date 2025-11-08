Jerome’s Substack

Jerome’s Substack

Trump to Thune: Nuke the Filibuster Now!

When Dems Take Over Again, They'll Nuke the Filibuster and Nuke US.
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Nov 08, 2025

If and when the Democrates regain control of the Senate, they will immediately eliminate the filibuster and begin a reign of terror against all opposition. If you think the Left is crazy now, just think of when they will do when they can rule by simple majority.

RINO’s & anti-Trumpers be damned, it’s act now and preserve the country or do the bidding of our political and ideological enemies and sit back as it all burns to the ground.

