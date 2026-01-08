Trump Plan: Peace Through Prosperity

Relative comfort and security world-wide is possible with Trump’s forward looking vision.

Instabilities are being created in order to produce “change” has been a Communist technique in order to destroy the current system and install their new one world government and new world order on top of the ashes of civilized society. It will fail.

The elites lament the fact that Trump is pulling out of all of the globalist agreements…from those of the World Trade Organization, the climate fraudsters.

Comes now the “Coalition of the Willing” as failing European states attempt to create a neo-NATO conglomerate to continue to prop up corrupt and depleted Ukraine.

