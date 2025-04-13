Trump is Making Good on Campaign Promises

Following J.D. Vance’s inspection of the Pitufffik Space Base in Greenland, the commander, Col. Susan Meyers thought it was prudent to circulate an email indicating her resistance to President Trump’s stance on relations with Greenland. Meyers has been removed from command. The transition from a DEI military in decline to actual war fighters is underway.

President Trump’s tariff initiatives are working despite Democrat/MSM lies.

Alex Jones broadcast that the 9/11 attack would happen before it took place.

The Trump move for transparency through document release is shedding light on darkness. For examplbe, the FBI Record Vault now indicates it was widely known among international intelligence agencies that Adolf Hitler did not die in the bunker in Berlin in 1945, but was spirited away to Argentina, where he plotted additional terror before his death in the early 1960’s. For more information, buy Dr. Corsi’s 2014 book, “Hunting Hitler.” https://www.amazon.com/Hunting-Hitler-Scientific-Evidence-Escaped/dp/1510718648 A year after publication, HBO used Dr. Corsi’s title to produce a three year documentary series validating Dr. Corsi’s findings without attribution.

The release of the Crossfire Hurricane Trump-Russia hoax proves the treasonous conspiracy involving John Brennan, James Clapper, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, et al. Criminal indictments to follow? Start with the 50+ “Intelligence Agents” who signed the decree that Hunter Biden’s laptop from Hell was “Russian Disinformation.”

Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:

Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1