Trump Can Force an Endgame in the Ukraine-Russia War

Dr. Jerome Corsi unpacks his latest article in American Thinker
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Oct 23, 2025
American Thinker Article: President Donald Trump holds the power to force a decisive end to the Ukraine-Russia war by shifting America’s stance and leveraging diplomatic pressure.

📌 Key take-aways from the analysis include:

🚫 Trump’s Rejection of Tomahawk Missiles — Why refusing to arm Ukraine with long-range missiles could force the Kremlin and Kyiv into negotiations rather than prolonged war.

⚠️ The Donbas Surrender Line — Trump’s insistence that peace may require Ukraine to concede Donetsk to Russia — and the geopolitical conditions behind it.

🌍 Cold War 2.0 Avoided? — How the escalation risk of nuclear conflict hinges on the choices of Washington, Kyiv and Moscow.

