Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Trump Blasts Critics Of His Ukraine Peace Initiative

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Mildly Successful Comedian and Illegitimate Ukrainian Dictator had his Chance at Peace Years Ago, and Blew It. Enter the Art of the Deal.
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Feb 19, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

The US-Russia meeting in Saudi Arabia took place, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio paving the way for peace. It is time for the bloodshed, graft, corruption, kick-backs to end.

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268
Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Jerome’s Substack
Jerome’s Substack
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
The Physical Decline of Pope Francis Accelerates
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
DOGE Keeps Winning
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Election Integrity Update
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
The Darkness Hidden Under Silicon Valley's Cloak - Part 2
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Economic Update, Precious Metals on the Rise
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
DOGE Continues to Steamroll Bureaucracy, Expose USAID Abuses
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
US To Take Over The Resurrection of Gaza?
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.