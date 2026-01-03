Trump Arrests Maduro: Live with Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.

On January 3, 2026, Dr. Jerome Corsi and co-host Craig Campbell discussed on Substack the U.S. military operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, during overnight strikes on Caracas and other sites. They hailed the action as a bold, necessary shift in U.S. foreign policy under President Trump, invoking the Monroe Doctrine to justify rejecting anti-American regimes in the Western Hemisphere.

Corsi emphasized that Trump acted unilaterally without congressional approval, and appropriately so, framing Maduro’s dictatorship as a direct threat due to drug trafficking into the U.S., political repression, economic misery, and influence from Cuba, Iran, Russia, and China. The operation, described as precise and flawless—initially blacking out power before targeted strikes—sent shockwaves to adversaries like Iran.

Venezuela’s decline traced back to Hugo Chávez’s socialist policies, continued under Maduro, which turned a resource-rich nation into a failed state with mass emigration, political murders, and terrorist training camps (including Hezbollah and Hamas on Margarita Island). They praised Trump’s focus on justice, stability, and rebuilding Venezuela’s oil infrastructure with American companies, predicting prosperity through a strong middle class and potential internal regime change driven by Venezuelans themselves. Broader implications included warnings to Iran amid protests there, potential actions against Cuba, Nicaragua, and Colombia’s drug issues, and alliances with leaders like Argentina’s Javier Milei and El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele.

Corsi and Campbell linked the intervention to reversing Obama-era policies they view as deliberate destabilization of America through open borders, criminal migration, and alliances with Marxist-Islamic forces. They celebrated the restored military strength under figures like Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine, contrasting it with prior administrations, and saw the event as part of a spiritual and geopolitical battle for freedom, prosperity, and biblical prophecies involving Israel. Overall, they portrayed the operation as a triumphant “new day” asserting U.S. leadership against global communism and terrorism.

