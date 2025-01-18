Playback speed
Treniss Evans: The Man Who Stood Up to Biden DOJ’s Persecution

The Return of President Trump to the White House, and Justice to America, Will Shine a Laser Light on the Darkness that Descended Upon US 4 Years Ago.
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jan 18, 2025
2
Transcript

As Joe Biden's term in the Oval Office wanes, Dr. Jerome Corsi talks with Treniss Evans, the J6 protester who famously did shots of whisky inside the Capital Building on the day oof the mostly peaceful protest, who discusses how the Biden Department of Justice went down extraordinarily hard in its persecution of him (and other protesters) -- even after agreeing to quietly turn himself in. Evans walks us through what really happened that day, what the Biden Administration does not want you to know about the events there and the treatment of him and other peaceful protesters.

Pick up Evans' book, CALL IT INSURRECTION, COMRADE, here: https://www.amazon.com/Call-Insurrection-Comrade-January-6th-None/dp/B0DJ581KSN

Share

