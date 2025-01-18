Treniss Evans: The Man Who Stood Up to Biden DOJ’s Persecution

As Joe Biden's term in the Oval Office wanes, Dr. Jerome Corsi talks with Treniss Evans, the J6 protester who famously did shots of whisky inside the Capital Building on the day oof the mostly peaceful protest, who discusses how the Biden Department of Justice went down extraordinarily hard in its persecution of him (and other protesters) -- even after agreeing to quietly turn himself in. Evans walks us through what really happened that day, what the Biden Administration does not want you to know about the events there and the treatment of him and other peaceful protesters.

Pick up Evans' book, CALL IT INSURRECTION, COMRADE, here: https://www.amazon.com/Call-Insurrection-Comrade-January-6th-None/dp/B0DJ581KSN

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:

Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1