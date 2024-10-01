In 2020, the Democrats' audacious techniques to rig the election in their favor surprised us. In the four years since 2020, diligent investigators have revealed the various methods the Democrats have utilized to steal elections they cannot win in a fair and honest vote.

Not only do we make the 2024 election "Too Big to Rig!" by voting en masse, but we also make the Democrats various schemes to steal the 2023 election "Too Clear to Queer!"

The ongoing revelation that rogue actors have placed cryptographic algorithms in various state boards of election voter registration databases is particularly alarming. These algorithms allow rogue actors to create, hide, and vote and certify "non-existent voters" (i.e., fictitious people)—a particularly troubling reality.

But forewarned is forearmed. In 2024, we must fight back and win. In any state where algorithms or other voting irregularities have been discovered, lawyers must prepare to challenge election processes and procedures immediately, even while the voting is underway.

The telltale signs are evident:

Weak Democrat candidates begin surging in vote tallies.

Board of Election officials halt the counting of votes.

A vast number of mail-in ballots suddenly appear.

Lawyers must prepare legal challenges in battleground states in advance:

Poll watchers must demand the opportunity to conduct field surveillance of mail-in ballots to determine if the voter is an actual person at the address registered with a legal right to vote.

The very existence of an algorithm should be a red flag that rogue actors plan to implement fraudulent voting schemes. Lawyers should file voter fraud charges even while counting the votes is in progress.

Large numbers of clone voter registrants (i.e., multiple voter registrations for the same voter), registrations without registration dates (or with suspicious dates, such as January 1), or registration dates before the person registered was born are likely targets for use in voter fraud schemes.

Why weren't these records removed from the state voter registration files before the voting started?

If Democrats think they can get away with stealing another election without a fight, we must prove them wrong. The critical point is to file legal challenges both with secretaries of state and the boards of election, as well as in the courts that demand proof that all who voted were real people, not algorithms, multiple mail-in votes from clones, or "ghost voters."

We have a right to demand proof that all who vote on November 5, 2024, have a valid registration and a legal right to vote.

We vote in massive numbers, making the election "TOO BIG TO RIG!"

We must make the Democrats' efforts to steal the 2024 election

"TOO CLEAR TO QUEER!"

