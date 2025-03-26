

The Veterans First Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans in several ways: employment, counseling, community and housing, and other initiatives. Chaplain Joshua Macias, CEO, along with team leaders YG Nightstorm, and Dr. Jerome Corsi are collaborating with other veteran support advocates in order to provide veterans with modern, safe and clean communities, beginning the “Modern Towers” in Homestead, Florida.

Dr. Corsi, Joshua, and YG take us on a virtual tour of the incredable accommodations, discuss the project, and how The Veterans First Project plans to expand this effort country-wide.

Find out more about Modern Towers and accommodations for veterans at the websites: s://www.excelloliving.com and https://www.liveatmoderntowers.com/gallery/

Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com

