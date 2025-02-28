For years, most of us who were paying attention questioned the Biden Administration's excessive spending on Ukraine throughout its war with Russia - one which the actor's army is losing. We were also skeptical considering former President Biden's (and his son's) controversial business and political dealings with Ukraine and its corrupt government. Still, the question lingered: who IS Volodymyr Zelenskyy, how did he rise to power, how did he get Western nations to throw money at him and what level of quality has his leadership truly been?

Ukrainian singer and entertainer Mike Nova ran with Zelenskyy when they were both working in show business together and tells all to Dr. Jerome Corsi on The Truth Central Among the many Zelenskyy topics he reveals some harsh truths about are:

How Zelenskyy rose to power

Why Zelenskyy never took the Russian threat seriously

Who Zelenskyy was as an entertainer

Zelenskyy's coke habit -- how insatiable was it?

Where could the hefty $177 Billion in US taxpayer money sent to Ukraine most likely went.

Mikhail Petrovich Mironov, known professionally as Mike Nova, is a dynamic entrepreneur, media strategist, paralegal and musician dedicated to influencing culture through branding, product development/manufacturing, storytelling, sound, and strategic messaging. With a background in marketing, sales, and media production, Mike has built a reputation as a powerful connector and an advocate for truth in media.

Find out more about Mike here: https://linktr.ee/Mikenovamusic?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAabXJCfXzBF0emg5ISP7JV9n1zmWQMyIPEdJkogMfnmW97UYKH9YZeDPMkA_aem_QGwKM3lADhOo9vaOvzOmlQ

