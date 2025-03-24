The Truth About the #JFK Assassination: The Medical Cover-Up

Dr. Jerome Corsi does a deep dive into the government's medical cover-up of President John F. Kennedy's assassination on Corsi Nation.



Dr. Corsi and Dr. David Mantik's analysis proves the U.S. government was not only involved in a professional hit against the popular president, but took time to hide and destroy evidence of how JFK was assassinated.

Kennedy's skull was tampered with during pre-autopsy preparation. In addition, the X-rays were manipulated. The medical invidence was significantly changed in order to hide the truth behind the assassination, including the number of shooters and who planned it all and pulled it off.

You can find out more in Dr. Corsi's and Dr. Mantik's new book: The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear

