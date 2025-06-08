Peter Ticktin, Esq. & Ed Martin, U.S. Pardon Attorney and Director of the DOJ’s Weaponization Working Group.

By: Jason Sullivan for The Gateway Pundit Source: Unleashed.news

In the wake of the January 6 Capitol events, a narrative was swiftly constructed—one painting a picture of insurrection and widespread violence. However, emerging evidence and dedicated legal efforts are challenging this portrayal once and for all—seeking to uncover the truth and secure justice for those ensnared in the aftermath.

At the forefront of this effort stands Peter Ticktin, a lifelong friend and trusted attorney of President Donald Trump. In April 2022, President Trump personally tapped Ticktin to conduct a parallel investigation into what really happened on January 6. In a recent meeting, Ticktin has brought forward the cases of ten men—men he believes are innocent of any acts of violence against law enforcement—directly to Ed Martin, urging him to carefully consider full pardons for these patriots who have been relentlessly persecuted.

Ed Martin, now serving as U.S. Pardon Attorney and Director of the DOJ’s Weaponization Working Group, was appointed as Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia on January 20, 2025, immediately after President Trump was sworn in as President. However, his nomination for a permanent role faced opposition from several RINOs, including Senator Tom Tillis, who stated he would not support Martin’s nomination due to his positions on January 6-related defendants.

Despite these political roadblocks, the establishment’s plan has spectacularly backfired. Martin now holds even more power—not only as the U.S. Pardon Attorney, but also as the Director of the DOJ’s Weaponization Working Group, giving him the authority to expose and dismantle the weaponization of intelligence and government agencies that ran rampant during what very well may have been a completely illegitimate occupation of the White House by the Biden Administration. And let’s not forget—the Auto-Pen scandal is just getting started, a symbol of just how deep the corruption may go. Martin has met and is working with Ticktin, calling him a great lawyer and listening to him because he recognizes Ticktin’s wisdom and resolve. While Martin now reviews these cases under serious consideration, he will also consult with Alice Marie Johnson, who was appointed as President Trump’s “Pardon Czar” in February 2025.

At work with the great lawyer ⁦@PeterTicktin⁩ He had done recommendations for pardons – I listened! Cuz he’s wise. pic.twitter.com/8Bvrt9vgjB — Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) May 25, 2025

These ten men whose futures hang in the balance all received clemency but not full pardons for their involvement in the January 6, 2021 events. Their sentences were commuted to time served—but they did not receive full legal forgiveness, meaning they remain marked by felony records and face the severe consequences that come with it, including restrictions on Social Security benefits and veterans’ disability payments.

Yet not all of these men have been released. Despite the presidential clemency granted by President Trump, two activist judges—Judge Dabney Friedrich and Judge James Kelleher Bredar—are actively working to override the blanket pardon orders and keep these men locked in extended prison sentences. These judges are using unrelated weapons charges—charges that arose only because of subsequent FBI raids—to block the very clemency President Trump intended.

Let’s start with the first two—Dan Wilson and Elias Costianes—whose treatment exemplifies the injustices Ticktin is determined to correct:

Dan Wilson entered the Capitol wearing a gas mask, walked calmly through the Rotunda and Statuary Hall, and exited after just over 10 minutes. He never laid a hand on any officer, nor was he charged with any acts of violence. Yet after January 6, his home was raided by the FBI investigating the protests, and firearms were found—leading to weapons charges that were completely unrelated to January 6. Judge Dabney Friedrich is now using those charges to try to drag him back into prison, ignoring the clemency President Trump had intended.

Elias Costianes walked in peacefully and was never charged with any act of violence whatsoever. Like Wilson, his home was raided by the FBI investigating January 6, and he was charged with weapons violations that had no connection to the Capitol events. Judge James Kelleher Bredar is determined to block President Trump’s clemency and keep Costianes behind bars, despite the fact that he committed no violent crimes.

Remember Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon Shaman.”

While not one of these ten men, he illustrates how false the narrative has been. Chansley was literally escorted throughout the building by Capitol Police officers, including onto the Senate floor itself. The footage, narrated by Tucker Carlson and published by the New York Post, tells the real story:

Watch the video here.

The other eight men—Ben Martin, David Moerschel, Dominic Pezzola, Joe Biggs, Ethan Nordean, Zach Rehl, Kelly Meggs, and Stuart Rhodes—have also been harshly punished for their presence and beliefs, not for violence. In fact, aside from Pezzola forcibly taking a riot shield (without injuring anyone), none were even charged with violence against officers that day.

This is the critical fact the media refuses to acknowledge:

Not a single one of these ten men was convicted of physically injuring any law enforcement officer on January 6.

Instead, they have been locked away in the DC Gulag, subjected to inhumane conditions and psychological torture for nothing more than daring to question the election and stand up for their country.

The narrative the media immediately unleashed portrayed January 6 as a horrific, bloody insurrection, a day of “violent sedition” and “armed rebellion.” Day and night, they repeated the same script, hammering home a story meant to bury the truth and destroy those who dared to dissent.

But the reality was nothing like the images of a battlefield they sold to the American people. It was a peaceful demonstration—a gathering of citizens who came to pray, sing, and express their grievances. Gas canisters, flash bombs, and projectiles were relentlessly fired into the crowd, agitating and provoking them—turning what had been a calm, determined protest into a scene of chaos and confusion. Embedded instigators and infiltrators worked in the shadows, further fanning the flames and ensuring the narrative of “insurrection” would be broadcast to every American home.

The contrast with 1776 could not be clearer:

In 1776, Americans took up arms in a bloody revolution against tyranny, with musket balls and bayonets drawn, fighting for their freedom and independence.

On January 6, 2021, Americans walked to the Capitol, carrying flags and prayers, seeking to be heard by their government—only to be set up, provoked, and hunted down like criminals.

They walked between velvet ropes, took selfies, and were abandoned by a government determined to silence them—their lives upended not by violence they committed, but by the narrative crafted to destroy them.

Ed Martin’s team—George Pallas, Carolyn Stuart, Jon Moseley, and others—are working tirelessly to present these cases with precision and clarity. Ed Martin is listening carefully, taking these petitions under serious review—and together with Alice Marie Johnson, the Pardon Czar, they are deciding whether these men should finally be granted the justice that has so long eluded them.

Peter Ticktin has also described Ed Martin as a brilliant and fair-minded lawyer, committed to uncovering the truth and securing justice for those who have suffered unfairly.

Peter Ticktin said it best:

“We need to get our country back. These are real human beings who should no longer have to suffer. January 6 was not what people think it was—it was pre-planned by the left and perpetrated to cover up the stolen election.”

“Stopping the wrongs to these men is step 2 in getting our country back. Step 1 was getting President Trump re-elected via Too Big To Rig.”

This story is not finished—it is only just beginning.

Peter Ticktin is urging. Ed Martin is listening. The truth is finally being told.

This is a fight for the truth and for the soul of our nation.