The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies, Pt 2

Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition:

The truth that we plan to demonstrate in this book is that today’s Democratic Socialists running for president in 2020 have the proven formula for “Enslavement 101” for the 21st Century. We end this introduction in the firm belief that God did not allow the United States of America to be brought forth on this land only to see the Constitution ripped to shreds and God cursed from shore to shore. By rushing to achieve their revolution now, the Democrat Socialists running for president on the Democratic Party ticket have exposed their radical ideas to an American public yet sufficiently educated in our traditional beliefs to resist being destroyed by the ultimate enemy within – Communism coming to America in the guise of Socialism. We end this introduction reminding ourselves that we will win this battle, but only if we pray to God that the United States of America emerges from this trial victorious, as we have emerged from so many tests since our founding in 1776 more than two centuries ago.

Less than a decade since the above was written, the Democrat Party has quickly morphed from Leftist to Socialist to Communist.

Finya Swai, TheHill.com, Trump: ‘Communists are finally making their move,’ June 26, 2026:

President Trump on Thursday reacted to a string of victories from progressive candidates endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), a democratic socialist, saying “the communists” are “making their move” after two incumbent lawmakers lost their Democratic primaries. “The Communists are finally making their move. I’ve been waiting and preparing for this for a long time,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “It’s easy to be a Communist — All you have to do is say, ‘I’ll give you everything,’ but that means you’re taking it away from others that have earned it.”

The Long March to Totalitarianism

In his 1875 work, Critique of the Gotha Programme, Karl Marx described a "first phase" and a "higher phase" of communist society. He explained that between capitalism and communism lies a period of revolutionary transformation during which society would remain economically and culturally stamped by the old capitalist system.

In his 1917 book, The State and Revolution, Vladimir Lenin built heavily on Marx’s theory. He explicitly assigned the label of “Socialism” to the first, lower phase, and “Communism” to the higher, fully realized phase of society. Lenin summarized this progression by stating, “The goal of socialism is communism.” The transition would be performed using economic means to “wither away” the state.

In 2010, Obama implemented the Marx/Lenin playbook’s U.S. first phase: ObamaCare

Corsi’s exposure of the Democrat Socialist Lies continues:

Chapter 1 Universal Health Care “We will keep this promise to the American people. If you like your doctor, you will be able to keep your doctor, period. If you like your health care plan, you will be able to keep your health care plan, period.” President Barack Obama, multiple times, promoting the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as “Obamacare.” “If you like your health insurance, you can keep it.” Former Vice President Joe Biden, campaigning for the Democratic Party presidential nomination in 2019.

James Ausman, Surgical Neurology International, October 3, 2018, “What happened to USA health care on the way to socialism?”

Socialism is supposed to guarantee equal outcomes for all, which never occurs because of the inevitable corruption of the bureaucrats who control the socialistic system (e.g., taking the peoples’ money, leaving little for those in need). Socialism will fail as we see Venezuela, the USSR, Communist China, and other authoritarian forms of government in Europe and the USA. Health care will also fail as is seen in those countries. So, I am sad to say that this is your future in health care and in socialism. It will become increasingly more centrally controlled and costly as it supports bureaucrats and not those in need. It will fail. As history has shown, failing governmental systems are replaced by dictatorships – not by more freedom and liberty, for the individual. From my perspective, the future for socialism and the USA, if it follows the path to socialism, is very bleak. Freedoms will be lost; the freedom of religion, the freedom of expression and speech, and the freedom of the press which is disappearing now in many countries as well as the USA. The right to defend yourself will be taken away. The principles that provide the foundation for a great society of people will vanish under each person’s desire to get as much as he or she can for him or herself from “the system” in a centrally controlled system.

Upon landing in Veracruz in 1519, Spanish explorer Hernán Cortés scuttled his ships to eliminate any possibility of his men retreating back to safety in Cuba, forcing them to commit fully to the Spanish conquest of Mexico.

Upon landing in Washington D.C. in 2009, CIA Legend Barack Hussein Obama scuttled our healthcare system to eliminate any possibility for US to retreat to our medical safe harbor, forcing US to commit fully to his hope of a Socialist conquest of America.

“Medicare for All”

Corsi’s exposure of the Democrat Socialist Lies continues:

Former Vice President Joe Biden, in arguing to expand Obamacare, casting it as “Medicare for All,” has proposed to include a Medicare-like public health insurance option. Other Democratic Party presidential contenders such as Senators Bernie Sanders (Independent-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (Democrat-MA) have proposed to create a single-payer plan to insure all Americans.[1] “Single-payer” is code for “government-funded,” a phrase designed to mask the reality that the various leftist plans to expand Medicare to the population as a whole will effectively abolish private health insurance, including employer-sponsored health insurance. Even under the more limited government-funded options offered by Obamacare, the Congressional Budget Office projected in 2016 that the number of uninsured individuals would continue to rise, largely because of the increasing numbers of employers expected to stop providing insurance for their employers as a result of the Affordable Care Act.[2]

[1] Jacob Pramuk, “Biden argues ‘Medicare for All’ supporters want to get rid of Obamacare,” CNBC, July 15, 2019, https://www.cnbc.com/2019/07/15/biden-unveils-health-care-plan-to-expand-obamacare-hits-medicare-for-all.html.

[2] Guy Benson, “Obamacare Latest: Insurers Flee Exchanges, Uninsured Rate Projected to Rise, Co-ops Failing,” TownHall.com, April 11, 2016, https://townhall.com/tipsheet/guybenson/2016/04/11/obamacare-latest-n2146796.

The hard-left worldwide has always realized that transforming health care into a government-controlled, government-funded program providing “free health care” to all is a key goal that must be accomplished if a capitalist society is to be transformed into a socialist or communist state. To accomplish this goal, the hard-left in the United States has worked step-by-step, implementing government-funded universal health care incrementally. In 1960, the U.S. Congress passed the Kerr-Mills Act, which created the Medical Assistance for the Aged (MAA) program in which the federal government created matching grants for states that implemented government-funded health care for senior citizens not on public assistance programs whose limited financial resources met the definitions of supposedly stringent “means tests” for eligibility. On July 30, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed Medicare into law, expanding the limited state-run Kerr-Mills bill for the aged poor into a national, federally funded program administered by the states that enrolled the first year 19 million Americans age 65 or older into health insurance coverage funded and administered by the federal government. The same law, authorized by Title XIX of the Social Security Act, created Medicaid alongside Medicare, with the goal of providing government-funded health care to low-income people regardless of age.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information and to donate to support our efforts:

Ending Stolen Elections

Defeating Political Corruption

Justice for Obama’s Coup d-Etat

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Leading Spiritual Warfare

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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