The Left's Gender Confusion, Pt 3

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we continued to expose the Left’s assault on gender. In this post, we expose the L B G T agenda as we continue to shine light on the darkness.

Aggressive Steps to Establish the LGBTQ Agenda as Mainstream

Increasingly, LGBT activists are not only expanding by adding multi-category definitions of sexual diversity, they are also getting more aggressive in taking steps to have their lifestyles accepted by society as a whole. “But the goal – the vanishing point in this painting that we know as the gay movement – would be a society where the movement itself isn’t needed,” wrote psychotherapist George Weinberg in the Huffington Post in 2016. “Ultimately, the goal must be to see being gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender as like being left-handed and not even to announce sexual orientation where it isn’t needed or relevant. We don’t say, ‘Maria is running for Congress. She is left-handed, you know.’ Anyone who said that would sound bizarre. Our ultimate goal is to put being gay in that category. And we definitely will.” - George Weinberg, “The End Goal of the LGBT,” Huffington Post, published July 9, 2013, updated Feb. 2, 2016.

Yet, most Americans find disturbing the Drag Queen Story Hour, a national initiative with more than 20 chapters across the United States, that enables transvestites to read story-hour books to preschoolers. In the summer of 2017, the Boston Public Library allowed male transvestites dressed as Catholic Nuns, and calling themselves the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” to read to preschool children. Princeton professor Robert P. George told CBN News that it’s dangerous to use the state to promote ideas that defy normal ideas about gender. “It’s a message about power,” George explained. “The group in question, the so-called Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, is sending a message that they have the power to enter into the public domain, a publicly funded institution, I believe, not a private one, and to essentially hold a catechism class for this new religion that they’ve created, a religion of hedonism, of self-indulgence, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, say a religion of licentiousness.” - Charlene Aaron, “‘Drag Queen Story Hours; Expose Pre-Schoolers to What Some Parents Call ‘Gender Insanity,’” CBNnews.com, Aug. 14, 2018.

At a four-day Equality Forum attended by 25 prominent leaders of the national LGBT movement, LGBT goals were defined as defeating “anti-LGBT” legislation, while supporting LGBT people through new school policies and curriculum, while winning the campaign to legalize same-sex marriage, and calling on Congress to amend the Civil Rights Act to include protection from discrimination for LGBT rights. - Kelsey Bolar, “A Look Inside 4 Important Goals of the LGBT Movement,” Daily Signal, July 31, 2016.

A lot has developed since June 26, 2015, when the U.S. Supreme Court held in a 5-4 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, 576 U.S. _ (2015), that the Fourteenth Amendment required all states to grant and recognize same-sex marriages.

Clearly, LGBT litigation has moved beyond the boundaries of suing bakeries for refusing to create wedding cakes for same-sex couples, into the domain of federal non-discrimination litigation. Freedom for All Americans, an organization supporting LGBT litigation, reports that nearly all of the nation’s 13 federal appellate courts have considered whether sex discrimination amounts to discrimination based on LGBT identity, with several of these appellate courts issuing in recent years what are considered landmark decisions in favor of LGBT non-discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations, and education. - “Litigation Tracker: Tracking LGBT-Related Litigation in Every State,” Freedom for All Americans.

A series of cases filed by the ACLU have challenged schools to allow transgender students to access bathrooms and other facilities based on their self-identified gender-alignment under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. - Naaz Modan, “Transgender students are ‘winning in the courts,’ require accommodation,” EducationDive.com, Dec. 6, 2019.

In October 2019, the Supreme Court heard three cases on whether it is legal to fire workers because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. The same issue will soon be litigated for teachers as well as hospital workers, as LGBT legal advocates are determined to take non-discrimination LGBT cases into all aspects of life in the United States, with resultant reduction of civil rights for Christians and others who hold to traditional sexual morality. - Alia E. Dastagir, “SCOTUS ruling could completely alter lives of LGBTQ Americans,” USA Today, Oct. 8, 2019.

FACTS:

1. The pro-gay Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law estimates that in 2011, there were more than 8 million adults in the United States who were lesbian, gay, or bisexual, comprising 3.5 percent of the adult population. In total, the study suggests that approximately 9 million Americans – roughly the population of New Jersey – identify as LGBT - Gary J. Gates, Williams Distinguished Scholar, “How many people are lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender?” Williams Institute, UCLA Law School, April 2011.

2. The study found an estimated 19 million Americans (8.2 percent) report that they have engaged in same-sex sexual behavior and nearly 25.6 million Americans (11 percent) acknowledge at least some same-sex attraction. Also from Gates article.

3. According to Gallup survey research, U.S. adults typically greatly overestimate the LGBT community, with surveys since 2011 establishing that Americans estimate nearly one in four Americans (23.6 percent in 2019) are gay or lesbian. Americans’ estimates of the proportion of gay people in the United States is more than five times Gallup’s more encompassing estimate that 4.5 percent of Americans are LGBT, based on respondents’ self-identification as being lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender. - Justin McCarthy, “Americans Still Greatly Overestimate U.S. Gay Population,” Gallup.com, June 27, 2019.

4. Gallup further found that overestimates of the nation’s gay population may in part be due to the group’s visibility. Gallup reported the following: “An annual report by GLAAD, an LGBT advocacy group, found that representation of LGBT people as television series regulars on broadcast primetime scripted programming reached an all-time high of 8.8 percent in the 2018-2019 television series, which is nearly twice Gallup’s estimate of the actual population.” Also from McCarthy’s article.

5. Gallup observed that the percentage is growing of self-identifying LGBT people among Millennials, who are making up an increasing share of the U.S. population. Gallup concluded: “It is, therefore, possible that Americans’ perceptions of the gay population may be influenced by the greater representation they see among young people. This also likely explains why younger adults produce higher estimates, as LGBT self-identifiers make up a larger share of their peers than is the case for older Americans.” - Finally from McCarthy.

6. Thus, while a still relatively small percentage of the U.S. adult population self-identifies as experiencing LGBT sexual activity and/or attraction, the LGBT agenda continues to dominate political correctness and mainstream media reporting in the country, giving disproportionate weight to the LGBT agenda in America’s current social, economic, and political cultures.

SOCIALIST GOALS:

Divorce sexual activity from the Judeo-Christian religious norms that marriage involves a union between one man and one woman, to include the purpose of procreating and raising children in a traditional family environment.

Encourage sexual experimentation and, as a result, alternative lifestyles based on sexual diversity in order to challenge traditional Judeo-Christian religious norms. By undermining traditional sexual mores, socialists ultimately aim at challenging the Judeo-Christian beliefs that our Founding Fathers thought were fundamental to preserving the constitutional republic created by the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Develop within the United States a legal structure based on defining sexual orientation and gender preferences as constitutional rights that can be codified in hate crime laws that restrict anti-LGBTQ speech and religious objections, while protecting and extending LGBTQ rights through civil rights anti-discrimination legislation.

SOCIALIST LIES:

“Religious beliefs or personal moral judgments must be modified to accept LGBT lifestyles. Nobody should face discrimination because of sexual orientation, gender identity, or HIV status. Nobody should be turned away from a business, refused service by government officials, or evicted just because of who they are, based on sexual orientation, gender identity, or HIV status.” - “Religion-Based Discrimination Against LGBT People,” ACLU.

“Those who discriminate against LGBT individuals will be considered to be enemies of the state, criminals who deserve to be silenced, incarcerated, subjected to involuntary thought-reform, and (if all else fails) executed. While religious freedom is a fundamental American value, as LGBT people gain greater equality under the law, we must not allow anyone, including businesses, educational institutions, governments, and even churches to use their religious beliefs to discriminate.” Again from the ACLU.

CONCLUSIONS:

Fundamental to hard-left ideologies is not only the removal of God as the giver and taker of life, but also an attack on traditional marriage. Socialists typically view marriage as a regrettable vestige of an earlier era that can be molded to fit socialist ends, such as raising children communally instead of by a father and mother joined in matrimony..

Rather than viewing sex as a sacred act intended by God to give life to future generations, socialists view sex as a human activity to be determined subjectively, by the likes and preferences of each individual. The power of the state must be imposed to ensure that LGBT individuals are safe to pursue without any dissent their self-determined sexual orientation and gender identity.

While today’s LGBT activists have not tackled the boundaries of pedophilia and bestiality as criminal offenses, these are unlikely to remain forbidden territory as the American public gets desensitized to the range of sexual activities the extreme left wants to be considered acceptable will be expanded inevitably. Drag Queen Story Hour for preschoolers indicates where they want to go.