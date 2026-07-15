The Left's Gender Confusion, Pt 2

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we began to expose the Left’s assault on gender. We continue to shine light on the darkness in this post.

The Equality Act poses a host of problems for those of us with traditional religious views of sex. National Review in May 2019 raised some of the more problematic concerns. Would the Equality Act require almost all religious and public schools to give transgender students the right to compete on the sports teams of their preference and full access to bathrooms, showers, and locker rooms of their preference? Would prison inmates be granted the right to be jailed according to their gender identity? Would a religious doctor be required to perform gender-reassignment surgery or provide hormonal treatment? - John McCormack, “A Liberal Law Professor Explains Why the Equality Act Would ‘Crush’ Religious Dissenters,” National Review, May 17, 2019. Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity The publication of Judith Butler’s 1990 book, Gender Trouble: Feminism and the Subversion of Identity, marked a threshold moment in the feminist movement launched by French writer Simone de Beauvoir after World War II. Scott Yenor, a 2015-2016 Visiting Fellow in American Political Thought at the Heritage Foundation noted that Beauvoir drew a distinction “between gender (society’s prevailing opinions about what man and woman should be) and sex or biology (the immutable characteristics of the body and close linked psychological traits). Yenor further observed that after Beauvoir’s publication of her book entitled The Second Sex in 1949, feminists who followed her argued there was no reason “for sex to be a destiny.” A woman’s biology no longer could be assumed to direct her toward family life and economic dependency on a husband. Judith Butler’s book advanced the distinction between sex and biology by arguing that “gender is performative.” In other words, while sex may be a biological fact, gender is a learned behavior, subject to cultural interpretation. The culture wars have advanced to the point where the political left has completely redefined “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” away from the concepts of male and female biological sex organs – a fact of nature that cannot be dismissed no matter how doggedly feminists or transgender advocates attempt to do so. Today, the left’s concepts of sexual orientation and gender identity are fluid concepts, subject to nearly infinite redefinition depending upon personal interpretations. Molly Fischer, writing in New York Magazine in 2016, characterized Judith Butler as the “radical theorist who spawned a gender-queer nation – and became a pop celebrity in the process.” Fischer commented that Caitlyn Jenner’s coming out was “a Kardashian-scale teachable moment,” of why a “transgender tipping point” has instructed us “not to take gender for granted” in a world where Millennials have transcended beyond male and female into a brave new world of “easy gender fluidity and ambiguity.” - Scott Yenor, “Sex, Gender, and the Origin of the Culture Wars: An Intellectual History,” The Heritage Foundation, Heritage.org, June 30, 2017.

Facebook continuously expands the number of gender identity options into a list that exceeds some 70 categories. A person can select to be “bigender,” identifying as both a man and a woman. Another option is “female-to-male,” or FTM, identifying as a transgender person who was assigned female sex biologically but now lives as a man and has a masculine gender identity. A female-to-male person may or may not have altered her physical sexual characteristics with surgery, hormones, or other modifications such as voice training to develop a deeper spoken voice. A person may be “gender nonconforming,” acting in ways that are not typical of society’s expectations of how a person of a certain gender should behave, or “gender questioning,” someone questioning their gender identity while developing new styles of sexual behavior. Trans*, written with an asterisk, is not followed by a sex or gender term, but is used to identify that not all “trans people” identify with an established sex or gender label – as opposed to a “transsexual person” who has made lasting changes to their sexual anatomy (genitals, breasts, chest, etc. The possibilities are endless, especially should the cultural wars venture into the realm of inter-species sex.” Debby Herbenick, Ph.D. and Aleta Baldwin, “What Each of Facebook’s 51 New Gender Options Mean,” Daily Beast, published Feb. 15, 2014, as updated April 14, 2017.

Scott Yenor, in the article cited above, defines three takeaways from today’s accepted norms “in the new world of transgenderism” as follows: 1. There exists no better way of extending the sexual revolution that second-wave feminists imagined than by shaking the confidence of man and woman, 2. Many facets of family life have been roiled by the feminist effort to separate sex from gender and subsequent efforts to create a world without preconceived rules. 3. Transgender theories are part of the feminist goal of a sexual revolution that eliminates the proprietary family and celebrates non-monogamous sexual experiences. Yenor concludes that the sexual revolution set in motion by post-war feminists has shaken the very idea of man and woman. “Transgender theories are thus a late iteration of the feminist goal of a sexual revolution that includes abolition of male supremacy and traditional socialization toward gender scripts, cultivation of androgyny, elimination of the proprietary family and the dependence of women and children on that family, and celebration of non-monogamous, non-marital sexual experiences.” Yenor concludes that if being one gender or another is a matter of human imagination, there is no limit to the new types of genders that can be imagined. Whether this world will prove to be fit for human flourishing, he concludes, remains to be seen.

Do those dots connect? You decide.



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