The Left's Gender Confusion, Pt 1

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we exposed the Left’s drive to strip law abiding citizens of there protection against tyranny. We continue to shine light on the darkness that is the Left’s assault on gender in this post.

Liberate Gender Identity

Bernie Sanders, December Democratic Debate Transcript: Sixth Debate from Los Angeles, Dec. 20, 2019:

“We need moral leadership in the White House. We need a president who will do everything humanly possible to end all forms of discrimination against the transgender community, against the African-American community, against the Latino community, and against all minorities in this country. But above and beyond providing the moral leadership of trying to bring our people together. What we also need for the transgender community is to make sure that health care is available to every person in this country, regardless of their sexual orientation or their needs. And that is why I strongly support and have helped lead the effort for a Medicare for All single payer program, which will provide comprehensive healthcare to all people, including certainly the transgender community.”

Joe Biden, “Equality in America Town Hall,” Oct. 10, 2019:

“We learn. Our brothers, our sisters, our -- the girl we went out with in high school, the guy you know -- no, I’m serious. Think about it. The idea it’s normal. It’s normalized. It’s not anything strange. It’s not strange. That’s the generic point. And the more people know that, the more they understand it -- remember, Anderson, back 15, 20 years ago, we talked about this in -- in San Francisco was all about, well, you know, gay -- gay bath houses. And everybody -- it’s all about around-the-clock sex. It’s all -- come on, man. Gay couples are more likely to say together longer than heterosexual couples.”

Pete Buttigieg, “Equality in America Town Hall,” Oct. 10, 2019:

“Well, thank you for your question. And before turning to it, I do want to acknowledge what these demonstrators were speaking about, which is the epidemic of violence against black trans women in this country right now. (APPLAUSE) And I believe or would like to believe that everybody here is committed to ending that epidemic, and that does include lifting up its visibility and speaking to it. It’s also a reminder of something at stake in your question, which is just how much diversity there is within the LGBTQ+ community. And I’m very mindful of the fact that my experience as a gay man, but as a white, cisgender gay man, means that there are dimensions, for example, of what it’s like to be a black trans woman that I do not personally understand.”

On Oct. 10, 2019, CNN televised a town hall that featured each of the Democrats’ top nine presidential candidates on stage alone for a half-hour broadcast from 7:30 p.m. ET to 12:00 p.m.. The marathon broadcast turned into a raucous, protest-riddled free-for-all in which all nine candidates contended with each other in their one-by-one performances to see who could take the lead in championing what the left characterizes positively as “sexual diversity.” The only leading Democratic contender who missed the event was Bernie Sanders, who declined the invitation after suffering a heart attack the previous week.

Black Trans-Women Lives Matter

Jennifer Medina, “Highlights From the L.G.B.T.Q. Town Hall, Where Protesters Took the Spotlight,” New York Times, Oct. 18, 2019:

“Repeatedly, the Democratic contenders were interrupted by transgender activists who called attention to the murder of black transgender women, charging that the forum did not do enough to give voice to their concern. Finally, one transwoman took the microphone while former Rep. Beto O’Rourke was on stage. “Black trans-women are dying,” said the woman, Blossom C. Brown. “Our lives matter. I am an extraordinary black transwoman, and I deserve to be here. According to the event’s co-sponsor, the Human Rights Campaign, possibly the most powerful LGBT interest-group in the country, there were 26 deaths of transgender people in 2018, most of whom were black transwomen.”

In the Democratic Party, no candidate for any public office could be expected to win a primary, much less a general election, unless that candidate enthusiastically endorses the ever-expanding LGBT agenda, which has expanded today to the LGBTQIA agenda, with “Q” meaning “Questioning” or “Queer,” with “I” standing for “Intersex,” someone whose anatomy is not exclusively male or female, and “A” standing for “Ally,” a friend of the cause, or “Asexual” identified by the absence of sexual attraction. - Michael Schulman, “Generation LGBQIA,” New York Times, Jan. 9, 2013.

Every Democrat participating in the CNN town hall expressed enthusiastic support for the Equality Act, a bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in June 2019 that would amend the Civil Rights Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual behavior. The goal of the Equality Act is to make sexual diversity a right protected by federal law just like the 1960s Civil Rights Movement outlawed racial discrimination.

The Equality Act not only protects same-sex marriage, it threatens to infringe First Amendment religious freedom by extending protections under the 1964 Civil Rights Act to outlaw discrimination based on “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.” The act allows the regulation of religious non-profits, while specifying that the Religious Freedom Restoration Act protections do not apply to discrimination claims under the Equality Act. As demonstrated by the CNN town hall, the Equality Act is certain to become law if the Democrats control the White House as well as the two houses of Congress.