The Left's Criminal Sanctuaries, Pt 2

In our previous Substack post we highlighted Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, exposing the Left’s attempt to protect the lawless Anti-American invaders Obama/Biden flooded into America, in this post we continue to shine light on that darkness.
On Oct. 13, 2015, the Daily Caller reported that Fox News commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano claimed that, “if you are an illegal alien in California, get a driver’s license, register to vote, you can vote in local, state, and federal elections in California and those votes count.”
The Daily Caller further explained that “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy argued, “The state of California has passed legislation that will automatically register eligible voters when they obtain or renew a driver’s license. Governor Jerry Brown says it’s a way to increase voter turnout, but critics warn the measure could add millions of illegal people to the rolls because the state allows undocumented aliens to get driver’s licenses.” See Steve Guest, “Napolitano: California to Allow Illegal Immigrants to Vote for the Next President,” Oct. 13, 2015.
A question for the Supreme Court to decide
Ultimately, the Supreme Court will have to decide if the federal government has the authority to suspend federal funds from jurisdictions that harbor illegal immigrants, refuse to honor federal detainer requests to hand over for deportation illegal immigrants within state and/or city jails, or otherwise hamper state and local police in assisting federal immigration law enforcement officials from enforcing federal immigration laws. See Ken Klukowski, “Sanctuary City Funding Fight Likely Destined for Supreme Court,” Breitbart.com, Aug. 7, 2017.
In addition to the issue of whether federal law supersedes state law, there is the very human problem that sanctuary state laws in California create for state and local law enforcement. Taken to the extreme of identity-politics and political correctness, state and local police are required to be oblivious to citizenship status when investigating and apprehending criminals committing heinous crimes, including rape and murder.
Take the case of Luis Enrique Monroy Bracamontes, age 37, an illegal immigrant from Mexico on trial for murder in the 2014 killing of two Northern California sheriff’s deputies. At his trial, a sneering Bracamontes interrupted the court twice as prosecutor Danny Oliver recounted the events that led to the death of Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver outside a Sacramento motel in October 2014. He described how Oliver’s partner, Deputy Scott Brown, was able to retreat from the heavy gunfire. Grinning, Bracamontes called Brown a “coward,” telling the court he wished he “had more of the [expletive deleted] to gun down.” See “Illegal immigrant charged in the killings of two cops wishes he ‘had killed more of the mother-------,“ Fox News, Jan. 17, 2018.
On Jan. 6, 2020, a federal judge dismissed the final lawsuit filed by the parents of Kate Steinle following her death on a San Francisco pier in 2015 in a case that involved a claimed accidental shooting by Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, a 45-year-old Mexican national who at the time of the shooting had been deported to Mexico five times and had just spent 46 months in federal prison for illegal re-entry. When federal officials turned him over to San Francisco in March 2015 to face an old marijuana charge, the city released him under its sanctuary city policy. Garcia Zarate denied intentionally shooting the weapon, claiming he found it wrapped in a towel and dropped it as it went off. The shot killed Steinle, who was at that time walking on Pier 14 with her father. See “Judge drops parents’ final claim in Kate Steinle’s death on SF pier,” Stamford Advocate, Jan. 7, 2020.
In July 2015, Garcia Zarate was acquitted of murder and assault charges in Steinle’s shooting death, convicting him only of being a felon in possession of a gun. A California state appeals court overturned the conviction. As of this writing, Garcia Zarate is in federal prison facing federal charges of being a felon and an undocumented immigrant in possession of a gun and ammunition. In this last court action, Kate’s parents, Jim Steinle and Elizabeth Sullivan, had sued the U.S. government for employing a ranger who had left the handgun used in the shooting unlocked in a vehicle on a downtown street in June 2015. In January 2020, U.S. Magistrate Joseph Spero in dismissing the civil lawsuit ruled that Ranger John Woychowski and his employer, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, might have been negligent for leaving the handgun unlocked on the passenger side of his private SUV. But Spero concluded that too much time had passed since the Steinle shooting and there was no evidence that Garcia Zarate had stolen the gun.
Even today, the case defies our common-sense understanding of fundamental right and wrong: Would Steinle be alive today had California law enforcement been allowed to work with federal immigration authorities to prevent Jose Ines Garcia Zarate from being allowed to remain in the United States in the first place?
FACTS:
A study published by lead researcher Mohammad Fazel-Zarandi at the Yale School of Management at Yale University in 2018 concluded from data analyzed in a demographic model that there are 22 million illegal immigrants in the United States, not the typically cited figure of 11 million that is based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey (ACS). See Mohammad M. Fazel-Zarandi, Jonathan S. Feinstein, and Edward H. Kaplan, “The number of undocumented immigrants in the United States: Estimates based on demographic modeling with data from 1990 to 2016,” PLOS One, Sept. 21, 2018, See also: Rafael Bernal, “Yale, MIT Study: 22 million, not 11 million, undocumented immigrants in the United States,” The Hill, Sept. 21, 2018.
The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) in Washington, D.C., maintains a map of sanctuary cities, counties, and states that “laws, ordinances, regulations, resolutions, policies, or other practices that obstruct immigration enforcement and shield criminals from ICE — either by refusing to or prohibiting agencies from complying with ICE detainers, imposing unreasonable conditions on detainer acceptance, denying ICE access to interview incarcerated aliens, or otherwise impeding communication or information exchanges between their personnel and federal immigration officers.” See Bryan Griffith and Jessica M. Vaughan, “Map 1: Sanctuary Cities, Counties, and States,” Center for Immigration Studies, updated April 16, 2019.”
The CIS map in 2019 listed the following sanctuary states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, and Vermont. In addition, the following states contained sanctuary counties and/or cities (but were not classified as sanctuary states): Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont and Washington.
In 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice estimated there were 41,554 illegal immigrants in the federal prison system, approximately 22 percent of the 188,658 inmates. See Lydia Wheeler, “DOJ releases data on incarceration rates of illegal immigrants,” The Hill, May 2, 2017.
In 2018, the Department of Justice reported that more than one-in-five of all persons in the federal Bureau of Prisons custody were known or suspected aliens, noting that 93 percent of all confirmed aliens that are in DOJ custody are in the United States illegally. See U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Justice, “Alien Incarceration Report, Fiscal Year 2018, Quarter 1,” June 6, 2018.
The Washington Times reported on Feb. 5, 2019, that nearly 3 percent of illegal immigrants in Arizona end up in state prison or jail during the course of a year, nearly four times the rate of U.S. citizens and legal residents. In New Jersey, illegal immigrants are incarcerated five times more often, and rates on the West Coast are triple that of legal residents and citizens, according to a study by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). The FAIR study was based on calculations of federal government reimbursements to states and localities under the State Criminal Alien Assistance Program. See Stephen Dinan, “Illegal immigrants sent to jail at rate 4 times U.S. Citizens: study,” Washington Times, Feb. 5, 2019.
SOCIALIST GOALS:
Exploit open borders to undermine USA sovereignty. Open borders that allow a virtually uncontrolled flow of illegal immigrants threatens U.S. sovereignty, as recognized by a United Nations compact that seeks to make migration a matter of global governance. See Andrew R. Arthur, “Undermining U.S. sovereignty over immigration,” Commentary, Washington Times, Oct. 23, 2017.
Decriminalize illegal immigration to undermine U.S. national security. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has documented that sanctuary laws encourage the release of criminals, citing estimates that as many as 100 criminals a day are being released back onto the streets in Los Angeles under California’s sanctuary city law. Increased social disorder resulting from crimes committed by illegal immigrants released under sanctuary laws was cited by Timothy Robbins, acting ICE executive director of detention and removal operations, on Oct. 22, 2019. Robins noted that his agency used to get 75 to 100 illegal immigrants turned over each day from jails in the Los Angeles region. Now ICE gets fewer than five a day. See Stephan Dinan, “Los Angeles’ sanctuary policy releases 100 criminals a day: ICE,” Washington Times, Oct. 22, 2019.
Exploit illegal immigrants to create Democratic Party voting majorities. Texas GOP officials have sounded the alarm that illegal immigrants flooding into Texas have the potential to turn Texas into a blue state with the result of flipping the state’s 38 electoral votes to the Democrats in the presidential election of 2020. Democrats, seeing the politics of California go hard left, realize that demographics have consequences, given that most Hispanics today vote Democratic. In the wake of the 2018 election, Texas officials “continue to find evidence of rampant voter fraud carried out by the Democratic Party and its all-too-willing illegal alien constituency.” See U.S. Politics and News, “Fraudulent Illegal Alien Voters Poised to Flip Texas Blue in 2020,” Feb. 5, 2019.
Do those dots connect? You decide.
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