The Left Tries to Outlaw "White Privilege," Pt 3

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we began exposing how the Left is trying to Outlaw White “Privilege” in this post, we continue to shine light on that darkness.

The 1960s saw riots in African-American communities with burning and looting confined mostly to the inner cities. Today, the street protests following acquittals of white police shooting African American males is rapidly turning into the modern model of a race riot, characterized by demonstrations that are peaceful at first, build to confrontations with police, followed by aggressive street demonstrations that culminate in looting and burning. Black Lives Matter” has become a nationwide radical movement adapting the aggressive tactics of the Occupy Movement to advance the narrative that state and local law police are the enemy. Black Lives Matters has rapidly become a Marxist-inspired movement using Saul Alinsky strategies designed to exploit police shootings as the catalyst to rub raw the tensions of racial conflict.

On Aug. 16, 2016, the Washington Times reported that Black Lives Matter was “increasingly awash in cash” with pledges of more than $100 million from liberal foundations, in a six-year, pooled donor campaign that has drawn more than $33 million in grants from top Democratic Party donor George Soros through his Open Society Foundation, as well as grants from the Ford Foundation, Borealis Philanthropy, and John Podesta’s Center for American Progress. See: Valerie Richardson, “Black Lives Matters cashes in with $100 million from liberal foundations,” Washington Times, Aug. 16, 2016.

Writing in The Nation on Feb. 9, 2017, journalist Nathalie Baptiste said the rise of Black Lives Matter proves the hope of a “post-racial” America symbolized by Barack Obama’s election was ephemeral, “a phantasm of campaign rhetoric and political punditry.” See: Nathalie Baptiste, “Origins of a Movement: A new book charts the rise and resilience of Black Lives Matters,” The Nation, Feb. 9, 2017.

Baptiste observed that white police shooting and killing African-Americans with apparent impunity proves that America remains a racist nation despite voting twice to put Obama in the White House. “Having once hoped that the election of the first black president meant that the tide of race relations in America might begin to turn, many young black Americans were forced to face the reality—by one high-profile police shooting after another—that living in a world in which they’re treated like their white contemporaries remains an impossibility,” Baptiste argued.

For Baptiste, the resistance championed today by Black Lives Matters shows that America is the same racist nation as at the time of the founding, despite periodic hopes that times were changing. “The persistence of police violence against young black people, and the often-racist backlash that followed Obama’s election, initiated this new generation into a cycle that has characterized America’s fraught racial history: A period of optimism born out of a spectacular political moment—the Emancipation Proclamation; Reconstruction; the civil-rights movement of the 1960s—is then followed by a period of reaction and retrenchment,” Baptiste lamented.

However, honest research yields a different picture.

“Typically, activists and the media measure police actions against population ratios,” writes Heather Mac Donald of the Manhattan Institute, author of The War on Cops. See Heather Mac Donald, The War on Cops: How the New Attack on Law and Order Makes Everyone Less Safe, (New York: Encounter Books, 2016).

“Given that blacks are 13 percent of the nation’s population, a 26 to 28 percent black share of police gun fatalities looks disproportionate. But policing should be measured against crime rates, not population percentages, because law enforcement today is data-driven. Officers are deployed to where people are most being victimized, and that is primarily in minority neighborhoods.” See Heather Mac Donald, “Police Shootings and Race,” The Washington Post, July 18, 2016.

Unleash Antifa

Another legacy of the Obama administration is the emergence of Antifa, a new hard-left, Communist-derived movement organized under the code word “Antifa,” standing for “Anti-Fascist.” While the Antifa movement is anarchic in nature, without centralized leadership in the United States or worldwide, the movement owes its birth to the opposition of the Communist Party in post-World War I Germany to the rise of the Nazi fascist movement – another movement on the Weimar Republic’s political left, with the term “Nazi” deriving from the group’s formal name in German, Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterparti, (NSDAP) or in English, the National-Socialist German Worker’s Party, more commonly known simply as “Nazis.”

Today, the Antifa movement in the United States is a return to the “Brown Shirt” street tactics of the Nazi movement in the Weimar Republic era in Germany. In that era, Brown Shirts terrorized middle-class Germans in the effort to herd their allegiance to a state that in the 1880s had been the first in the world to introduce government-funded universal healthcare as part of Bismarck’s “anti-socialist” legislation, adopted under the theory that a little socialism would prevent the German people from embracing a more virulent form of socialism.

Since Donald Trump’s election,, the Antifa movement in the United States has become the paramilitary arm of the #Resistance movement. On Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2017, Antifa thugs, most dressed in black from head to toe and wearing masks or bandanas, launched violent street protests in Washington, D.C., in an attempt to “shut down” Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

In Portland, Oregon, a West Coast city dominated by left-leaning voters, Antifa protests control the streets, with Portland Police in riot gear restrained by a progressive mayor and city council sympathetic to the “anti-fascist” aims of Antifa. On June 29, 2019, an Antifa mob attacked and severely beat Andy Ngo, a freelance conservative journalist from the area. Video filmed by a reporter for the local newspaper, The Oregonian, shows an unidentified Antifa rioter in a black hoodie punching and kicking Ngo, with other Antifa rioters surrounding Ngo and throwing things at him. After escaping the Antifa mob without the aid of Portland Police, Ngo was hospitalized for head injuries including a subarachnoid hemorrhage, commonly known as a brain bleed. See The Editorial Board, “Antifa Attacks a Journalist: Andy Ngo is beaten as he attempts to cover a Portland protest,” Wall Street Journal, July 1, 2019.

☭ SOCIALIST LIES:

· We must demonize white people based solely on race, thereby intensifying racial tensions by enacting laws to discriminate on the basis of race – this time, such that people of color are those privileged.

· We must law enforcement as white-dominated social-control violence, so as to impose restrictions on police interactions with people of color, while legitimating race-based protest movements, like Black Lives Matter, and authorizing violent counter-revolutionary movement like Antifa that are aimed at attacking white racism as a form of political fascism pursued by white supremacists.

✓ THE TRUTH:

· The concept of “white privilege” traces back to a paper authored by a Wellesley College professor Peggy McIntosh who engaged in a personal attempt to identify both “white privilege” and “male privilege” through her work on women’s studies. “I have come to see white privilege as an invisible package of unearned assets that I can count on cashing in each day, but about which I was ‘meant’ to remain oblivious,” McIntosh wrote. “White privilege is like an invisible weightless knapsack of special provisions, assurances, tools, maps, guides, codebooks, passports, visas, clothes, compass, emergency gear, and blank checks.” - See Peggy McIntosh, “White Privilege and Male Privilege: A Personal Account of Coming to See Correspondences Through Work in Women’s Studies,” Working Paper 189, Wellesley Centers for Women, Wellesley, MA.

The term has come to refer to a long (and growing) list of subtle or overt advantages afforded to white people because of race. “It is everything from walking around a grocery store without someone assuming you’re going to steal something to being able to criticize the government without being told to ‘go back’ to where you came from to getting pulled over by the police without fearing for your life,” wrote Erica Pandey in Axios.com. - Erica Pandey, “New culture war: The meaning of white privilege,” Axios.com, Aug. 18, 2019.

“White privilege” is influenced by perception. A 2017 Pew Research Center study found that 46 percent of white people benefit because of their race, compared to 92 percent of black Americans who see white people benefit by race, and 65 percent of Hispanic Americans. The study also found perceptions of “white privilege” are also affected by political ideology. Nearly eight-in-10 Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents (78 percent) felt white people benefit a great deal or a fair amount from advantages unavailable to black people, while Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are just the opposite, with only 27 percent believing whites benefit a great deal or a fair amount from societal advantages. See Baxter Oliphant, “Views about whether whites benefit from societal advantages split sharply along racial and partisan lines,” Pew Research, Sept. 28, 2017.

Conclusion

Democrat Socialists insist that the only way ‘white supremacists’ can be rebuked is to extend consciously affirmative action programs beyond quotas to a new set of legal preferences enacted to benefit disproportionately people of color in public policy areas ranging from employment rights to education opportunities, earnings equality, and reparation payments to redress the evil of slavery.

The theory of white supremacy led the Obama-Biden Department of Justice to consider as criminals aging Catholics who reject the Vatican’s acceptance of the LGBT+ agenda while continue to champion the Latin Mass. Democrat Socialists, however, are compelled to weaponize the law against any and all traditional values deriving from a Biblical concept of God. In April 2026, Donald Trump’s Department of Justice criminally indicted the radical leftist Southern Poverty Law Center for funding the Klu Klux Klan. The duplicity of the SPLC was finally exposed. The hateful radical left organization was willing to fund the enemy to perpetuate white supremacy lie. See Office of Public Affairs, U.S. Department of Justice,” press release, “Federal Grand Jury Charges Southern Poverty Law Center for Wire Fraud, False Statements, and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering,” April 21, 2026.