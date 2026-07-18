The Left Tries to Outlaw "White Privilege," Pt 2

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we began exposing how the Left is trying to Outlaw White “Privilege” in this post, we continue to shine light on that darkness.

Outlaw “White Privilege”

Yet, in a display of projection, Hillary blamed Trump for exploiting the race issue for political advantage. “Trump launched his campaign for President by calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals,” she wrote near the end of the book. “And he continued right up until Election Day. All this happened against the backdrop of police shootings and Black Lives Matter protests.”

Now, approaching the 2020 election, the Democrats are worrying that the “Walk Away” movement is beginning to make inroads into the hold the Democratic Party has held on black voters for decades. With record black employment numbers, President Trump has delivered on his promise to improve the economic condition of minorities – an accomplishment that makes the Democratic Party dependence on black voters look increasingly like exploitation. It’s especially so when Democratic-sponsored welfare programs designed to foster dependence on government produce a lifestyle that pales in comparison to what African Americans can accomplish given equal opportunity in a robust economy.

Handcuff the Racist Police

The 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, authored by then Democratic Sen. Joseph Biden of Delaware, gave the Obama administration under Attorneys General Eric H. Holder, Jr. and Loretta Lynch a club with which to “police the police.” That club in the form of “consent decrees” has allowed a leftist government such as we witnessed in the eight years under President Obama to intimidate state and local government law enforcement authorities with various charges of civil rights violations. Through court-ordered “consent decrees,” the Obama administration’s Justice Department forced dozens of state and local law enforcement officials to run their departments under direction of a court-ordered federal monitor.

In effect, the Obama administration found a way to nationalize any state or local law enforcement department or agency that insisted on strict enforcement of immigration laws, or was diligent in policing crime-ridden minority inner cities to protect law-abiding citizens against the ravages of criminal, drug-dealing gangs. The “federalization by consent decree” of state and local law enforcement reached its peak under the direction of Thomas E. Perez, a self-professed La Raza “open borders radical, who now chairs the Democratic National Committee, after serving as Assistant Attorney General for the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division from 2009-2013.

The radical hard-left of Bill Ayers and Saul Alinsky view police in the United States not as a dedicated force for good, willing to risk their lives daily to preserve law and order in communities across the United States, but as an “occupying force” employed by capitalistic white elites to attack immigrants and suppress minorities.,

On Dec. 14, 2015, PBS Frontline published a database of 68 Department of Justice investigations into the 18,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide over the past two decades, with the Obama administration clearly being “the most aggressive” in pushing for binding consent decrees, having entered 12 of the 68 consent decrees recorded in the database. - Sara Childress, “Inside 20 Years of Federal Police Probes,” PBS Frontline, Dec. 14, 2015.

Sympathetic to the DOJ consent decree intervention tactic, PBS Frontline found “that most [police] departments have been investigated for allegations that officers have used excessive force against civilians.” PBS Frontline further specified that allegations typically involve “discriminatory policing,” defined as when police officers “police one group – usually blacks or Hispanics – unfairly, such as targeting them improperly for stops and searches, false arrests, other harassment, and even excessive force.” - Also from Childress

A case that illustrates how the Obama DOJ implemented the consent degree program involved the Baltimore Police Department. On Jan. 12, 2017, only eight days before President Obama left office, the Department of Justice signed a 227-page consent decree with the city of Baltimore that ordered more supervision and training for police officers on de-escalation tactics in interactions with youths, especially with those youths suspected of having mental illnesses and those youths involved in protest activity. - From “Agreement in Principle Between the United States and the City of Baltimore Regarding the Baltimore City Police Department,” eight pages, signed Aug. 9, 2016. See also: “Consent Decree,” United States Court for the District of Maryland, U.S. v. Police Department of Baltimore City, Filed Jan. 12, 2017, 227 pages.

The Baltimore Sun listed the following as a small sampling of the numerous restraints on police activity that were specified as requirements of the consent decree: From Kevin Rector, Justin George, and Luke Broadwater, “Baltimore, Justice Department reach consent decree agreement on police reform,” Baltimore Sun, Jan. 12, 2017:

That officers introduce themselves by name and rank and refrain from forcing people not suspected of crimes to cooperate.

That officers fill out forms for each stop, recording the location and race, ethnicity and age of the person stopped.

That a task force be appointed to study and make recommendations to improve the Civilian Review Board, which considers complaints against officers.

That officers receive eight hours of training each year on how to better engage the public, work with neighborhood and community groups, and interact with young people, members of the LGBT community, the homeless and the mentally ill.

Notification of a supervisor before an officer makes an arrest on minor charges, including obstructing, hindering or resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, failure to obey an officer, gambling, making a false statement or trespassing.

The incident that led to this virtual federal takeover of the Baltimore Police Department involved the death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old African American arrested by the Baltimore Police Department on April 12, 2015, for carrying an illegal switchblade. Gray was handcuffed behind his back and put into a tactical hold by police before putting him in the back of the police van. While on the way to the police station, the police put Gray in leg irons after an officer determined he had become irate. In the back of the police van, Gray was not restrained by a seat belt, which was a clear violation of police department policy. On April 19, 2015, Gray died in the hospital, with the cause of death attributed to injuries suffered to his spinal cord. Facts of Freddie Gray’s arrest and death are drawn from: “Freddie Gray’s death in police custody – what we know,” May 23, 2016.

Gray’s death led to a week of violent protest, including vandalism, looting, and the burning of businesses in Baltimore, resulting in a decision by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, after consultation with President Obama, to declare a state of emergency on April 28, 2015, that resulted in the deployment of up to 5,000 National Guardsmen to secure Baltimore’s streets. From William J. Gorta and NBC News, “Baltimore Burns: Freddie Gray Protests Turn Violent, Prompting State of Emergency,” NBC News, April 28, 2015.

On Aug. 16, 2016, Aaron Klein reported in Breitbart News that leaked documents showed George Soros’ Open Society Foundation viewed the 2015 Baltimore unrest following the death of Freddie Gray as opening a “unique opportunity” to create “accountability for the Baltimore police, while aiding activists in reforming the city.” From Aaron Klein, “Hacked Soros Memo: $650,000 to Black Lives Matter,” Breitbart.com, Aug. 16, 2016.

On July 27, 2016, prosecutors dropped all charges against the final three Baltimore police officers charged with criminal misconduct in the arrest and death of Freddie Gray. In total, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby brought criminal charges against six officers in the Freddie Gray case, ranging from second-degree murder to manslaughter, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office. In the end, one of the highest-profile criminal cases in Baltimore’s history ended with zero convictions. From Kevin Rector, “Charges dropped, Freddie Gray case concludes with zero convictions against officers,” Baltimore Sun, July 27, 2016.

An ethics complaint was filed in June 2016 by a George Washington professor against Mosby, asking the Maryland Bar Association to disbar her because of her alleged misconduct in prosecuting six police officers in the Freddie Gray case. From Alfred S. Regnery, “Regnery: Marilyn Mosby’s Disbarment Would Be a Fitting End to Her Politically-Motivated Prosecution of Baltimore Officers,” Breitbart.com, June 30, 2016.

Insist that Black Lives Matters

The Black Lives Matter movement emerged from the “Ferguson Syndrome,” named for the protests and riots that followed the 2014 incident in which white police officer Darren Wilson shot and killed 18-year-old African-American holdup suspect Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. Under the Obama administration, the United States experienced a wave of racially motivated protests and riots in cities whenever white police were acquitted of murder charges involving the shooting of black males. Even the anticipation of an acquittal is often followed by mass demonstrations that degenerate into violence, prompting police to erect barricades to protect city property and police headquarters.