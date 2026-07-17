The Left Tries to Outlaw "White Privilege," Pt 1

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we completed exposing the Left’s assault on gender. In this post, we expose how the Left is trying to Outlaw White “Privilege” as we continue to shine light on the darkness.

Outlaw “White Privilege”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) responding to a white woman holding a baby at a roundtable in Youngstown, Ohio, July 11, 2019:

“That’s institutional racism. Your son will likely not have to deal with that because he is white. So, when someone says white privilege, that is all they are talking about. That his whiteness will mean that a police officer might give him a second chance. It might mean that he doesn’t get incarcerated because he had just smoked a joint with his girlfriend. It might mean that he won’t have to post bail. It means he might be able to show up to work the next day and lose his job and not be in the circle of poverty than never ends.”

Reported by Catherine Kim, “A white woman from Ohio asked Gillibrand about white privilege. Her answer was spot on,” Vox.com, July 12, 2019

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), November Democratic Debate Transcript: 5th Debate, from Atlanta, Georgia, rev.com Nov. 21, 2019:

“Housing is how we build wealth in America. The federal government has subsidized the purchase of housing for decades for white people. And it has said for black people, ‘You’re cut out of the deal.’ That was known as red lining when I built a housing plan. It’s not only a housing plan about building new units. It’s a housing plan about addressing what is wrong about government-sponsored discrimination, how we need to address it and we need to say we’re going to reverse it.”

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), October Democratic Debate Transcript: 4th Debate, from Westerville, Ohio, rev.com, Oct. 16, 2019:

“And so, I became the first woman attorney general in California. The second black woman elected to the United States Senate. And I will tell you, that’s part of why I’m running – because Donald Trump, if he had his way, my story would not be possible. And I am running to make sure that dream – the American dream, American values, American ideals – will always hold true. And so that’s what is at stake in this election and I believe I am uniquely able to see the commonalities among us and to speak the story of the American dream and the need to reclaim it.”

Jennifer Agiesta, “CNN Poll: Biden leads as Warren and Sanders battle for second on eve of debate,” CNN.com, Sept. 11, 2019:

The Democratic Party’s preference for identity politics reflects the importance of black voters to its electoral success. A CNN poll reported in September 2019 made clear that former Vice President Joe Biden’s position as front-runner candidate in the months prior to the primaries rested largely on his support among black voters. The CNN poll found that black voters supported Biden by a wide margin, with 42 percent backing him, while his nearest competitor, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), earned just 12 percent. The poll further found that Biden’s backing among black voters came primarily among those over age 50, with 53 percent over age 50 supporting Biden, compared to 30 percent of those under age 50.

The concept of “white privilege” derives from the 1960s, when the Kerner Commission, established by President Lyndon Johnson in 1967, identified “institutional racism” as a major precipitant cause of the race riots that plagued the United States during the summer of 1967. Today, college courses routinely teach that racial identity was a primary factor leading the Founding Fathers to enshrine their white privilege as slave owners into the fabric of our founding documents. Exploiting guilt over racial discrimination in U.S. history has fostered a movement on the left to identify those supporting President Trump as “white supremacists” – a term previous eras reserved only for extremists who espoused concepts that people of color were genetically inferior such that white people were inherently superior in terms of mental or moral capability.

Organizations such as the hard-left Southern Poverty Law Center thrive raise millions of dollars in donations while vilifying countless organizations as “white supremacists” hate groups who advocate for the preservation of a “white culture.” Ironically, despite the achievement of the 1960s civil rights movement establishing racial equality as a fundamental principal of U.S. law, leftist groups have advocated for segregated housing on college campuses, according to a report by the National Association of Scholars, “Separate but Equal, Again: Neo-Segregation in American Higher Education,” a program examining racial segregation on campuses such as Columbia University, Yale University, MIT, and others. See, for instance: National Education of Scholars, “Report: Neo-Segregation at Yale,” nas.org, April 29, 2019.

Democratic presidential candidates, including Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julían Castro, have supported a controversial bill that would create a commission to study reparations designed to compensate black Americans for slavery and other forms of racial injustice suffered in the United States since colonial days. - Per Patricia Cohen, “What Reparations for Slavery Might Look Like in 2019,” New York Times, May 23, 2019.

To say that this would further divide the nation is an understatement.

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton Play the Race Card

Rather than the dawning of a new era of racial harmony, the presidency of Barack Obama left America more racially divided. Obama utilized Saul Alinsky-like radical tactics to “rub raw” social and economic divisions in society. He championed socialism under the rubric of achieving “social justice” by combating racism. Under President Obama, the left created social movements such as Black Lives Matter and Antifa, ostensibly designed to combat institutional racism in law enforcement, while opposing “fascism” in politicians like Donald Trump who campaigned on the theme of “America First.” The hard left interpreted that slogan to infer not only racism but the institutionalization of white supremacy in the United States.

In her post-election book, What Happened, Hillary Clinton vowed that her presidency “would have been transformative,” allowing the hard-left Alinsky radicals taking over the Democratic Party to eliminate from the United States those Trump supporters she castigated during the campaign as “irredeemable deplorables” defined as racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, and Islamophobic. In her book, Hillary describes her reaction when a Black Lives Matter group confronted her with personal responsibility for creating a culture of mass incarceration of blacks by supporting the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act her husband signed in 1994. Hillary noted that the black activists who confronted her accused her of not having done enough to support their movement. “They spoke about feeling not only like outsiders in America but intruders – like someone no one wants, no one values,” Hillary wrote. “As one woman put it, ‘If you look like me, your life doesn’t have worth.’” Hillary commented it “was wrenching to hear a young American say that.”

Yet, in a display of projection, Hillary blamed Trump for exploiting the race issue for political advantage. “Trump launched his campaign for President by calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals,” she wrote near the end of the book. “And he continued right up until Election Day. All this happened against the backdrop of police shootings and Black Lives Matter protests.”