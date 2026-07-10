The Left Fights to Legalize Abortion on Demand, Pt 2

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we began to expose the Left’s drive for Abortion on Demand, we continue shining light on that darkness.

Obama has been consistently pro-abortion throughout his career, no matter what he says. Opposed bans on partial birth abortions without broad health exceptions, which critics argued could be interpreted very loosely. 100% pro-abortion ratings from NARAL and Planned Parenthood.



As a state senator, he voted against multiple abortion restrictions and used present votes strategically on some bills to avoid being on the record with his sights set on the White House. With sinister calculation, Obama framed abortion as a moral issue but emphasized women’s autonomy, preventing unintended pregnancies and adoption as common ground. The specific lie, misrepresentation.



Obama’s true belief surfaced regarding the Illinois Born Alive Bills, 2001 to 2003. The legislation aimed to grant legal personhood and require medical care for infants who survived attempted abortions, showing signs of life like breathing or heartbeat, regardless of viability. The left leapt at the opportunity to force medical staff to murder God’s children already born.



Obama had to be more stealthy. Obama’s claim, desperate to find a loophole to vote no. He cloaked his opposition to the Illinois Bills with the canard that they lacked a neutrality clause, explicitly stating the bill did not affect abortion rights under Roe v. Wade.



Obama lied when he said he would have supported the federal version, passed unanimously by the U.S. Senate in 2002 and signed by Bush, which included such language. Par for the Obama course, protect presidential ambitions as all costs. The record.



In 2003, as chair of the Illinois Senate Health Committee, Obama voted for an amendment adding the exact federal neutrality language. Then he voted against the amended bill, which killed it six to four along party lines. He had opposed earlier versions as well.



Barack Hussein Obama, king of duplicity. Fact checkers, including factcheck.org, and legislative records confirm the lies. The 2003 Illinois Bill was virtually identical to the federal one he claimed to support.



Obama’s less than nuanced stance was not a minor technicality. It showed opposition to basic protections for born infants in the context of abortion procedures. Obama also stated during debate that such bills could undermine Roe by implying legal personhood for pre-viable fetuses.



Context and defense attempts

Illinois already had a 1975 law requiring care for viable infants. Opponents, including the Illinois Medical Society, argued the bills were redundant or risked lawsuits against doctors.



Abortion rights groups like NARAL did not oppose the federal bill. Mainstream coverage during the 2008 campaign often downplayed or contextualized this as pro-choice caution rather than extremism. In 2007, he told Planned Parenthood the first thing he would do as president was sign the Freedom of Choice Act, which aimed to codify Roe’s protections into federal law.



Obama’s broader stance did not change. He was never pro-life. But on this point, his campaign explanations were inaccurate.



Critics, for example, National Right to Life, argue it reflected a radical position, prioritizing abortion access even over clear protections for live-born infants. Supporters say it was about preventing backdoor attacks on Roe. This remains one of the sharper documented inconsistencies in his public record on the issue.



Roe v. Wade overturned. Obama’s inner demon lashes out. Obama’s June 24, 2022 statement, “Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decisions someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues, attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.”



Obama’s call to action

Support organizations like Planned Parenthood and United States of Women

Protest, volunteer, knock on doors for candidates and vote. Elections have consequences.

Apply pressure, courts play a central role in protecting rights.

Do those dots connect? You decide.



The search for truth continues. Go to gods5stones.com for more information and to donate to support our efforts. Ending stolen elections.



Defeating political corruption. Justice for Obama’s coup d’etat. Ending child and sex exploitation.



Leading spiritual warfare. John 1 5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information and to donate to support our efforts:

Ending Stolen Elections

Defeating Political Corruption

Justice for Obama’s Coup d-Etat

Ending Child & Sex Exploitation

Leading Spiritual Warfare

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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