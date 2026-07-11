The Left Fights to Legalize Abortion on Demand, Pt 3

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we continued to expose the Left’s drive for Abortion on Demand, in this post we conclude this series as we continue shining light on that darkness.

FACTS:

1. Abortion has taken the lives of more African-Americans than any other cause of death since Roe v. Wade in 1973, more than crime, accidents, heart disease, and AIDS. More than 19 million African-American babies have been aborted since Roe v. Wade. On the average, 900 African-American babies are aborted each day. Approximately 36 percent of all abortions in the United States in 2014 were performed on African-American women, even though only 13.3 percent of the population was black, per “Black Abortions by the Numbers,” by Right to Life of Michigan.

2. Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, was a eugenicist who believed abortions were necessary to eliminate “the unfit,” including persons who come from disadvantaged economic situations as well as those with mental and physical disabilities. Approximately 79 percent of Planned Parenthood surgical abortion facilities are located in minority neighborhoods. According to “The Effects of Abortion on the Black Community,” by the Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE).

3. “God is raising up voices in the African-American communities to expose the truth that Planned Parenthood is an organization that was founded by racist eugenicists to destroy the African-American community,” says Christina Marie Bennett, an African-American woman whose mother decided at the last moment to forgo an abortion for her that her mother had already paid to happen. “The slaughter of our black brothers and sisters in the womb will end.” According to Claire Chretien in “Planned Parenthood was founded to ‘destroy the African American community’: black leader,” by Life Site.

4. In 2014, some 46 percent of all abortion patients had never married and were not cohabiting. More than half of all U.S. abortion patients in 2014 were in their 20s, with approximately 12 percent teenagers. “The reasons patients gave for having an abortion underscored their understanding of the responsibilities of parenthood and family life. The three most common reasons were – each cited by three-fourths of patients – concern for or responsibility to other individuals; the inability to afford raising a child; and the belief that having a baby would interfere with work, school or the ability to care for dependents. Half said they did not want to be a single parent or were having problems with their husband or partner.” From the “Induced Abortion in the United States: Fact Sheet,” published by the Guttmacher Institute.

SOCIALIST GOALS:

Establish abortion-on-demand as a form of birth control, further separating the link between sex and procreation, in an effort to undermine families and increase the dependency of pregnant women upon the government;

Undermine capitalism by removing from mothers the consequences of being pregnant, making the killing of a fetus (or a baby, in the case of “after-birth abortions”) a matter of choice, eliminating the need to generate income to support and raise “unwanted” children;

Advance “a woman’s right to choose” as part of a concern for “women’s health,” ignoring the life or well-being of the baby, to advance a radical feminist agenda, resetting the power disadvantage that men hold as sexual-aggressors and families demand as institutions designed to keep women subservient to men who bear no necessary consequences of birth after conception;

Advance a Godless agenda in which the life of a fetus (or a newly born baby in cases of “after-birth abortion) is unimportant in relationship to the life of the mother– a consequence that could be detrimental to the mother’s health, well-being, and economic future;

Establish that God plays no part in the giving of life, reducing the ability of sexually aggressive men to create institutions of religion designed to have absolute power over women by keeping women subservient to unwanted children generated as an accident of sex.

SOCIALIST LIES:

“Neither the church nor the state has any moral right to deny a woman the right to terminate on demand an unwanted pregnancy. A woman is sovereign over her own body and her health. Only the woman who is pregnant has the right to choose whether to terminate the pregnancy. A woman’s ‘right to choose’ is a fundamental human right that cannot lawfully be abridged.”

“Denying to women the right to terminate unwanted pregnancies on demand has many adverse social effects, including increasing crime rates by forcing women to give birth to children likely to be raised by single mothers or in foster homes in disadvantaged economic conditions whereas adolescents these unwanted criminals are likely to become delinquents, drug users, and criminals.”

“Pro-life doctors, hospitals and clinics, or medical personal who refuse to perform abortions on demand are criminals set on denying women their fundamental human right to demand an abortion. Pastors and others who preach pro-life values and/or refuse to contribute tax dollars to subsidize abortions will also be included among those pro-life activists who deserve state criminal sanctions. Pro-choice deniers should receive negative social credit scores, be restricted on social media, have their travel restricted, be denied credit cards, and lose jobs. Pro-choice deniers must be silenced, incarcerated, subjected to involuntary thought-reform, and (if all else fails) executed.”

CONCLUSIONS:

With a secular view of a Godless world, the hard-left has begun expanding the definition of “right to choose” to include “after-birth abortions,” commonly understood as infanticide. After all, by denying the existence of God, socialists undermine the premise that human life is sacred on religious grounds. Anathema to Godless socialists is the argument that human life begins at conception, or at least when the fetus is detected to have some physical signs of human life, such as the ability to perceive pain, or the detection of a heartbeat. The hard-left no longer adheres even to the Clinton-era definition that abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare.”

Democrat socialists resist any legislation that seeks to put barriers between a woman and her right to choose an abortion, including opposition to legal provisions that require adoption counseling as a prerequisite to a legal abortion. Even the most barbaric abortion practices that are common to partial-birth abortion must be legal, given that all legal restrictions violating or otherwise restricting a woman’s human right to demand an abortion may be tolerated.

Those of us who believe in God find the idea of abortion abhorrent. We value all human life as sacred and believe that life begins at conception. We favor legislation that protects the fetus from the moment the fetus can feel pain, or even more securely to the life of the fetus, when the fetus has a heartbeat.

Even in cases of rape and incest, we believe abortion counseling should be offered first, understanding that the fetus played no role in the crime that gave life.

We cannot understand the socialist determination to impose a culture of death upon the United States and we absolutely resist all attempts by the hard-left to expand definitions of legal abortions to include “after-birth abortions.” Any effort to kill a newly born infant must be considered infanticide, a crime of murder.