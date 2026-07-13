The Left Fights to End the 2nd Amendment, Pt 2

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we began to expose the Left’s drive to strip law abiding citizens of there protection against tyranny. We continue to shine light on that darkness in this post.

Do those dots connect? You decide.



The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information and to donate to support our efforts:

Ending Stolen Elections

Defeating Political Corruption

Justice for Obama’s Coup d-Etat

Ending Child & Sex Exploitation

Leading Spiritual Warfare

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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