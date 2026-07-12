The Left Fights to End the 2nd Amendment, Pt 1

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we exposed the Left’s drive for Abortion on Demand, in this post we expose the Left’s determination to strip law abiding citizens of there protection against tyranny.

All the Democrats running for president support restricting Second Amendment gun rights with some form of enhanced gun control. The Democratic presidential candidates are also in agreement that “assault rifles” need to be banned, while not specifying precisely what an “assault rifle” is or how the ban would be enforced.

“Five million assault weapons are on the streets of America today. During the course of this debate, eight people will die from gun violence. The leading cause of death of young black men in America is gun violence, more than the top other six reasons totaled. This is a serious matter. I have personally hugged more mothers of homicide victims than I care to tell you. I have looked at more autopsy photographs than I care to tell you. I have attended more police officer funerals than I care to tell you.”

“People are dying in the streets right now. We can’t wait for universal background checks that we finally have a shot to actually get through. We can’t wait to ban the sale of new weapons and high capacity magazines, so we don’t wind up with millions more of these things on the street. We can’t wait for red flag laws that are going to disarm domestic abusers and prevent suicides, which are not being talked about nearly enough as a huge part of the gun violence epidemic in this country. We cannot wait for purity tests. We have to just get something done.”

“If someone does not turn in an AR-15 or an AK-47, one of these weapons of war, or brings it out in public and brandishes it in an attempt to intimidate, as we saw when we were at Kent State recently, then that weapon will be taken from them. If they persist, there will be other consequences from law enforcement. But the expectation is that Americans will follow the law. I believe in this country. I believe in my fellow Americans. I believe that they will do the right thing.”

In a kneejerk response, Democrats respond to mass shooting incidents by calling for new gun control measures to be implemented. Rather than focusing on the tragedy of mass shooting incidents or reaching out to victims and their families, Democratic presidential candidates in their zeal to limit Second Amendment rights jump on mass shooting incidents in an effort to manipulate public horror and human sympathies for political purposes.

A series of questions asked by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper in the Fourth Democratic Debate in Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 16, 2019, is typical. Cooper posed the following question to Beto O’Rourke:

In the epidemic of gun violence in this country. We’re less than 100 miles from Dayton, Ohio, where two months ago, a gunman killed nine people using an AR-15 style weapon with a high capacity magazine. Congressman O’Rourke, in the last debate you said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.” But when you were asked how you’d enforce a mandatory buyback, you said police wouldn’t be going door to door. So how exactly are you going to force people to give up their weapons? You don’t even know who has those weapons.

His answer danced around the issue, condemning AK-15 and AK-47 weapons as “assault rifles,” but refusing to say how the weapons would be taken from the American public. O’Rourke began his answer by exploiting the emotions of mass shooting tragedies:

Look, we’re going to make sure that the priority is saving the lives of our fellow Americans. I think almost everyone on this stage agrees that it’s not right, and as president would seek to ban the sale of AR-15s and AK-47s. Those are weapons of war. That they were designed to kill people effectively, efficiently on a battlefield. You mentioned the massacre in Dayton, nine people killed in under 40 seconds. In El Paso, Texas, 22 were killed in under three minutes. And the list goes on throughout the country.

He continued by stressing that AR-15 and AK-47 weapons must be banned, but was intentionally vague on how a mandatory buy-back program would work:

So, if the logic begins with those weapons being too dangerous to sell, then it must continue by acknowledging with 16 million AR-15s and AK-47s out there, they’re also too dangerous to own. Every single one of them is a potential instrument of terror. Just ask Hispanics in Texas, Univision surveyed them, more than 80% feared that they would be a victim of a mass terror attack like the one in El Paso that was targeted at Mexican Americans and immigrants, inspired in part by this president’s racism and hatred that he’s directed at communities like mine in El Paso.

The Left Edges Toward Gun Confiscation

A few minutes later in the debate, O’Rourke hedged, saying: “We don’t go door-to-door to do anything in this country to enforce the law.” Instead, he insisted that he just expected “Republicans, Democrats, gun owners, non-gun owners alike,” to turn in their guns as required by the change in the law. When Anderson Cooper objected that this amounted to voluntary compliance that would not take those weapons off the streets, O’Rourke’s answer was not persuasive:

If someone does not turn in an AR-15 or an AK-47, one of these weapons of war, or brings it out in public and brandishes it in an attempt to intimidate, as we saw when we were at Kent State recently, then that weapon will be taken from them. If they persist, there will be other consequences from law enforcement. But the expectation is that Americans will follow the law. I believe in this country. I believe in my fellow Americans. I believe that they will do the right thing.

Not convinced that Americans would simply “follow the law” on a voluntary buy-back program, Anderson Cooper posed the question to Mayor Pete Buttigieg, challenging Buttigieg on his statement that mandatory buybacks amounted to gun confiscation programs. Again, rather than answer the question directly, Buttigieg simply attacked O’Rourke:

Well, Congressman (O’Rourke), you just made it clear that you don’t know how this is actually going to take weapons off the streets. If you can develop the plan further, I think we can have a debate about it, but we can’t wait. People are dying in the streets right now. We can’t wait for universal background checks that we finally have a shot to actually get through. We can’t wait to ban the sale of new weapons and high capacity magazines, so we don’t wind up with millions more of these things on the street. We can’t wait for red flag laws that are going to disarm domestic abusers and prevent suicides, which are not being talked about nearly enough as a huge part of the gun violence epidemic in this country. We cannot wait for purity tests. We have to just get something done.

Various Democratic candidates have gone so far as to support a mandatory gun buyback, including Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, and occasionally even Elizabeth Warren, opposed to the voluntary gun buyback positions preferred by Beto O’Rourke and Pete Buttigieg. But for any buyback program to be effective, law enforcement is going to have to engage in door-to-door searches and seizures -- in effect gun confiscation programs, to be effective.

Maggie Astor, “We Surveyed the 2020 Democrats on Gun Control. Here are the Dividing Lines,” New York Times, Oct. 13, 2019:

Typically, Democratic candidates, while universal in their endorsement of stricter gun controls, have advocated a variety of options, including red flag laws, which allow guns to be confiscated from those society deems to be a serious and imminent risk to themselves or others, and enacting a federal anti-gun trafficking law that would support higher minimum-age requirements for gun purchases (generally 21 years old), increasing waiting periods for a gun purchase from one to two weeks, and limiting the purchases to one gun per month.

D. Parker, “Front-runner Elizabeth ‘ersatz’ Warren is now demanding gun confiscation,” NOQReport.com, Oct. 27, 2019:

These schemes or variations include federal licensing requirements for the purchase of any firearm or ammunition, or increased federal taxes amounting to as much as 30 percent on guns and 50 percent on ammunition. In general, the Democrats running for president in 2020 have moved away from traditional liberal positions that respect individual gun rights as a civil liberty, to the more authoritarian views of the socialist left, insisting that allowing civilians to possess weapons and ammunition is an inherently dangerous practice that should be outlawed.

FACTS:

1. The 1994 Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protection Act, otherwise known as the Federal Assault Weapons Ban (AWB), expired in 2004 in accordance with the 10-year sunset provision in the law. The law banned the manufacture or sale in the United States of certain automatic weapons with ammunition magazines defined as “large capacity.”

2. Statistics show that the 1994 ban on “assault weapons” did little to reduce gun violence simply because mass shootings with semi-automatic weapons with magazines of large capacity constitute a tiny fraction of all homicides resulting from gun violence in the United States. Clearly, the emotional impact of a mass shooting makes a dramatic impact on the public. But between 2007 and 2017, only 495 people were murdered in such events, with only half of those victims murdered by a perpetrator using an “assault weapon” such as an AR-15 or an AK-47.

“Studies Find No Evidence That Assault Weapon Bans Reduce Homicide Rates,” Foundation for Economic Education, Aug. 17, 2019:

3. During the same period of time, FBI crime reports show there were 150,352 homicides in the United States, of which 103,901 involved firearms. This means that mass shootings with semi-automatic weapons with large magazine capacities constituted 0.17 percent of all homicides and 0.24 percent of firearm homicides. In 2017, some 1,590 people were murdered using knives or sharp instruments.

“Embracing Technology to Decrease Law Enforcement Response Time,” National Sheriffs’ Association, Feb. 28, 2016

4. According to Department of Homeland Security data, the average active shooter incident lasts less than 13 minutes, but the average police response time is 18 minutes. The truth is that the police arrive too late to stop active shooters before victims are killed and injured. Even with electronic panic button apps that are beginning to be installed on cellphones to give out 911-style alerts to emergency personnel, law enforcement, as well as to school staff and/or students, the law enforcement response time is unlikely to be less than 13 minutes, given the need to mobilize police and the difficulties of transportation and travel in urban settings.

“Breaking Down Mass Public Shooting Data from 1998 Through June 2019: Info on Weapons Used; Gun-Free Zones; Racial, Age, and Gender Demographics.”

5. Gun-free zones are no solution. According to data collected by the Crime Prevention Research Center, 94 percent of mass shootings in the United States since the 1950s have occurred in places where citizens are banned from having guns. Those on the inside, the about-to-be victims at risk of losing their lives are ironically the best informed in the first, most critical moments of any terrorist attack, including a school shooting.

Jacob Paulson, “Armed Citizens Are Successful 97 Percent of the Time at Active Shooter Events [FBI],” ConcealedCarry.com, Sept. 18, 2018:

6. According to data collected by the Crime Prevention Research Center analyzing FBI data, in the 33 active shooting incidents between 2000 and 2017 in which an armed citizen was present, the armed citizen was successful in stopping the active shooter 75.8 percent of the time and successful in reducing the lives lost in an additional 18.2 percent of the time. In other words, armed citizens are successful 94 percent of the time at active shooter events.

7. Psychologically disturbed adolescents who may be contemplating copy-cat school shootings will be deterred only by hardening the target – a goal that can be accomplished in part by allowing those teachers and staff who are qualified and disposed to carry concealed weapons to undergo the training required to do so responsibly. Hardening school targets by securing entrances and providing visible police presence will go far to protect the children inside. But adding concealed carry among qualified and willing teachers and staff will lend an element of uncertainty that will prohibit a would-be school shooter from calculating that the school could become a gun-free zone once the outer perimeter of visible police presence has been breached.

SOCIALIST GOALS:

Disarm the U.S. population.

Make resistance to a socialist totalitarian state impossible.

SOCIALIST LIES:

“Guns kill people.”

“A society in which guns are outlawed will be safer for all.”

CONCLUSIONS:

The first state to test laws authorizing gun confiscation is likely to be Virginia, where Democratic Governor Ralph Northam has launched an open attack on the Second Amendment. The battle with gun owners in Virginia is being strongly resisted as counties, cities and towns in Virginia have passed resolutions declaring themselves to be Second Amendment Sanctuaries in response.

With gun ownership stronger in the United States than any other nation except Switzerland, any serious attempt to outlaw and confiscate guns will almost certainly elicit public resistance that will threaten the legitimacy of any government entity seeking to impose by force Second Amendment restrictions.