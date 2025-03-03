Playback speed



The Georgia Show! Voter Roll Algorithms Discovered

Host Bill Quinn Interviews Dr. Jerome Corsi to Stop the Next Steal
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Mar 03, 2025
1
Transcript

Host Bill Quinn interviews Field Searcy and Dr. Jerome Corsi regarding algorithms found in Georgia state voter rolls which could be part of how “they” cheat. godsfivestones.com is exposing software codes that have been inserted covertly into several state voter roll databases.

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

