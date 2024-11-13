In a video posted on X on November 7, 2024, two days after the election, Trump detailed a plan to dismantle the Deep State. In this three-minute video, Trump explained how he would take a series of measures to “shatter the Deep State.”

In this video, Trump made the same mistake JFK made when JFK said he was going to break the CIA into a thousand pieces after the Bay of Pigs fiasco. By announcing his intention in advance, JFK signed his death warrant. Trump has now declared war on the Deep State as president-elect.

Because he spoke before he was inaugurated, giving him the power to act, Trump alerted the Deep State that he represented an existential threat to its survival. The bottom line is that the Deep State cannot afford for Trump to become president on January 20, 2025.

Trump put the Deep State on notice that his first order of business was to investigate and prosecute in three areas:

1. The two assassination attempts on his life, with its indisputable charge that some in the Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security showed criminal negligence, forcing those individuals to cooperate with the special counsel;

2. The weaponization of the DOJ, the FBI, and certain intelligence agencies against President Trump’s 2016 and 2024 campaigns and Trump personally, going back to 2015, with emphasis upon exposing the truth about the “Russia collusion hoax” and the Mueller investigation farce; and

3. The voter fraud that stole the 2020 presidential election, based on the discovery of secret cryptographic algorithms embedded in State Board of Education voter registration files to facilitate the creation, hiding, and voting of falsified “voters” to be available for use in various election fraud schemes, with particular focus on mail-in ballot irregularities.

Furthermore, one of the biggest threats to the CIA and the intelligence agencies is Trump’s unyielding determination to declassify documents that will jeopardize many agencies’ existence, including the DOJ, FBI, DHS, CIA, and NSA.

The documents released will reveal many hidden intelligence agency conspiracies, including the effort to hide the Hunter laptop story from damaging Biden’s chance of victory in 2020, in particular, the statement by more than 50 former intelligence agents that the Hunter laptop was Russian disinformation.

Exploring intelligence agency misdeeds and failures back to the 2012 Benghazi terror attack would be a horror show for scores of top intelligence agency officials, as well as Obama and Biden administration senior officials.

The Deep State alternatives are limited: either devise a scheme that denies Trump the presidency, hopefully eliminating the Electoral College in the process, or, if nothing else works, the only other alternative will be to utilize the entire law enforcement and military power of the Deep State to assassinate Trump.

On November 10, Judge Juan Merchan granted Trump’s motion to stay the November 12 hearing at which he was to decide whether the Supreme Court’s July decision on presidential immunity requires him to vacate the guilty verdict in Trump’s criminal hush-money case.

The judge’s order also put a stay on the November 26 sentencing date in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case. Trump’s lawyers argued that granting a stay for both dates was “necessary to avoid unconstitutional impediments to President Trump’s ability to govern.” Judge Merchan’s order did not specify new dates for either the decision on immunity or the sentencing.

Given that a New York County court is outside the reach of the DOJ’s policy against prosecuting cases against sitting presidents, Department of Justice’s jurisdiction, Judge Merchan can dismiss the case, delay it until Trump leaves the White House, or order Trump to appear for his sentencing and, if he does not, put out a warrant for his immediate arrest and imprisonment.

Trump’s attorney, Mike Davis, made the last possibility less likely by openly challenging New York Attorney General Letitia James during a November 7 interview. “I dare you to continue your lawfare against President Trump,” Davis said. “In his second term...because, listen here, sweetheart, we’re not messing around this time. And we will put your fat ass in prison for conspiracy against rights. I promise you that. So, think long and hard before you want to violate President Trump’s constitutional rights or any other American’s constitutional rights. It’s not going to happen again.”

If Judge Merchan ignores Davis’s warning, his decision to proceed with the sentencing, could trigger Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots that would rival or exceed 2020’s street violence. The mainstream media, parroting CIA narratives, would exploit the Trump incarceration with a frenzy of news stories pressing the electors in the Electoral College not to cast their votes for imprisoned felon Donald Trump.

With the CIA blackmailing some 40 electors to vote along with the anti-Trump electors, the Electoral College will be unable to cast enough votes to elect either Trump or Kamala Harris. The election would be thrown into the House of Representatives, with the proceedings rapidly devolving into a circus. With the Electoral College in limbo and the House of Representatives in turmoil, the mainstream media would begin pushing for a constitutional amendment to eliminate the Electoral College.

If you think getting two-thirds of the House and Senate to vote for the amendment is hard, think again. A panicked Congress faced with a country burned by Antifa and Black Lives Matter, street brawls, chaos in the cities, and, eventually, martial law may find enough GOP members of the House and Senate to reach the two-thirds vote required to send the amendment to the State legislatures for ratification. A CIA willing to blackmail Electoral College electors would undoubtedly be willing to blackmail members of Congress and senators.

Trump can take steps to prevent this worst-case scenario from becoming a reality. First, Trump can fire his entire New York legal team—a team that did not defend Trump successfully at trial—the same team that has no legal strategy to block Judge Merchan from going ahead with the sentencing hearing. Next, Trump needs to hire one or more top constitutional lawyers to prepare an emergency motion as fast as possible with the Supreme Court, requesting that sentencing be postponed until Trump’s appeals take their course.

Trump should seek to replace all the current electors in the Electoral College with a demand to be allowed to submit the new electors to extreme vetting. At the same time, Trump can demand a total forensic recount of all GOP candidates who lost their race for a House seat by less than two percent. The suspicion is that the Democrats used cryptographic algorithms to steal close down-ballot races by voting false “nonexistent voters.”

Finally, under no condition should Trump appear in a New York City courtroom (or anywhere else in New York City) until after January 20, 2025. A Trump decision to continue directing the transition from within the confines of Mar-a-Lago until Inauguration Day would be prudent.

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation. As reported on GodsFiveStones.com, Andrew Paquette, Ph.D., has discovered cryptographic algorithms in the State Board of Elections voter registration databases in New York, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona and yet to be reported in New Jersey, Texas, and Hawaii.

As noted in a statement on Donald J. Trump’s election victory published on November 8, 2024, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò explained that “the algorithms allowed false voter registrations to be printed and concealed, which could be used in various election fraud schemes, including counting absentee ballots by nonexistent voters. By exposing the scheme, Dr. Corsi prevented the creation of millions of fraudulent votes for Kamala Harris.”