The Ayatollah Strikes Back

As documented in our previous Substack, the reality-impaired Carter Administration ushered in the rise of the Murderous Mullahs in Iran. Carter applied human rights pressure to a flawed but strategically vital ally, the Shah of Iran, destabilized him, and enabled the rise of a demonic theocratic regime that proved far more repressive, far more dangerous to regional stability, and far more hostile to the United States. The consequences reverberate to this day as both Israel and the U.S. have paid the price in blood and treasure for Democrat ignorance and stupidity.

Islamic Republic (1979–present) - Repression on Steroids

An Immediate and Dramatic Escalation

Although the human rights violations of the Shah’s secret police of the Imperial State of Iran (SAVAK), created by the CIA in 1957, were widely publicized and denounced, once the Maniacal Mullahs were ushered into power by the Carter Administration, the abuse increased geometrically. Since 1979, Iran has been repeatedly censured for human rights abuses by the United Nations. A 1983 UN Human Rights Commission report estimated that between 5,000 and 20,000 people had been executed since the revolution.

The Scale of Political Executions

Political historian Ervand Abrahamian found that whereas fewer than 100 political prisoners were executed between 1971 and 1979 under the Shah, more than 7,900 were executed between 1981 and 1985 alone under the Islamic Republic.

During the reign of Mohammad Reza Shah, the number of executions was high, but it never reached the level of what happened after the 1979 Revolution.

Fariba Amini, “Don’t Let them Kill Us:” How the Ayatollahs’ Iran became the Execution Capital of the World,” May 26, 2023:

Under the previous Iranian Penal Code or IPC, which was in force until 2013, the charge of mohareb, “Waging War (on Islam,” was frequently used against political dissidents and people with connections to opposition groups abroad, even if they were non-violent. The new Penal Code has provided for their punishment under the vague charges of efsad-fil-arz and baghy. “They are looking for a neck to hang.” Those were the chilling words of Navid Afkari, a young wrestler who in September 2020 was executed in Shiraz after having been charged with killing a member of the security forces. His dossier, like hundreds of others, remains murky to say the least.

The prison system was centralized and drastically expanded. One survivor of both systems wrote that four months under one Islamic Republic warden took the toll of four years under SAVAK. In the prison literature of the Pahlavi era, the recurring words were “boredom” and “monotony.” In that of the Islamic Republic, they were “fear,” “death,” “terror,” “horror,” and most frequently, “nightmare.”

New Forms of Torture and Coercion

SAVAK was replaced by a much larger successor organization. Abrahamian places the Islamic Republic in the same category as Stalinist Russia and Maoist China in its systematic use of torture to produce public recantations by political prisoners.

IranHumanRights.org, “An Interview with Scholar and Historian Ervand Abrahamian on the Islamic Republic’s “Greatest Crime,” May 4, 2017:

The executions of thousands of political prisoners in Iran in 1988 has received renewed attention due to the presidential election coming up on May 19, in which one of the candidates—Ebrahim Raisi—was a member of the committee that ordered the killings. The “Death Committee,” as it came to be known, ordered the killings on the basis of two fatwas issued by the Islamic Republic’s founder and then-supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Some were killed after being deemed apostates by the committee. “This was more of a medieval inquisition, and we have not seen anything like it in modern Iranian history,” prominent scholar and historian Ervand Abrahamian, who chronicled the massacre in his book, Tortured Confessions, told the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI).

Two innovations in torture not borrowed from the Shah’s regime included the “coffin” — placing prisoners in tiny cubicles (roughly 20x31x55 inches) in total silence for 17-hour stretches, sometimes for months — and forcing prisoners to participate in or witness executions, then return to their cells with blood on their hands.

Women and Religious Minorities

Women continued to face discrimination in both law and practice. Amnesty International has documented waves of arbitrary arrests targeting religious and ethnic minorities, students, trade unionists, and women’s rights activists.

The government has been criticized both for restrictions and punishments embedded in the Islamic Republic’s constitution and for extrajudicial actions including the torture, rape, and killing of political prisoners, and the targeting of dissidents. Capital punishment in Iran remains a matter of severe international concern.

A “Pragmatic” Perspective?

Carter abandoned a key Cold War ally by pulling support for the Shah’s security apparatus and replaced it with the Maniacal Mullahs Hell bent on bringing on their end of the world vision.

However, Carter maintained that he was right to push for human rights, arguing that the Shah's downfall was caused by the Shah's own decades of repression, not Carter’s blind push for “reform.” Kinda like hope and change? You decide.

Next time, Crater’s ineptitude on steroids:

After the Shah fled Iran in early 1979, the Carter administration’s decision to allow him into the U.S. for cancer treatment in October 1979 directly triggered the Iran Hostage Crisis, during which 52 Americans were held for 444 days.

The failure of the Operation Eagle Claw rescue mission in 1980 further cemented the reality of the Carter administration’s impotence, contributing heavily to Carter’s loss in the 1980 presidential election.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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