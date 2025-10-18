The 9/11 Files - Tucker Carlson Questions Official Report

🕵️ Tucker Carlson’s 9/11 Files: Carlson’s new series uncovers long-buried inconsistencies surrounding 9/11 and government transparency. What new revelations are emerging?

John Brennan was the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) deputy executive director during the 9/11 attacks. After the attacks, he was a central figure in the US counterterrorism response and the ensuing policy debates over interrogation tactics.

Enhanced interrogation tactics: He was a senior official in 2002 when the CIA’s detention and interrogation program was implemented. In a 2014 news conference, he defended the program, stating it “produced useful intelligence,” though he could not say that the “enhanced interrogation techniques” were the direct cause of the intelligence. He did, however, admit some officers went too far and that some methods were “harsh” and “abhorrent”.

Civilian casualties in drone strikes: As a top counterterrorism advisor to President Barack Obama, Brennan claimed in 2011 that US counterterrorism operations had not resulted in “a single collateral death” in the preceding year. Independent investigations by groups like the Bureau of Investigative Journalism contradicted this, claiming his remarks “do not appear to bear scrutiny”.

Saudi Arabia and 9/11: In 2016, as CIA director, Brennan opposed legislation that would have allowed families of 9/11 victims to sue the Saudi Arabian government. He warned of the negative impact on US national security and noted that the 9/11 Commission found no evidence that the Saudi government was responsible for the attacks.

