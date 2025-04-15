Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Tariffs Clarified

To the main stream media: Feckless, demented, and ignorant is no way to report on issues.
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Apr 15, 2025
Share
Transcript

Dr. Corsi clarifies the purposely false reporting of the inane stream media regarding tariffs. The Left is unable to do basic research, and will chase whatever shiny ball of lies thrown in front of their blind eyes. In the end, God always wins, and that means Satan and his minions lose. Yes, CBS, CNN, et al, you are losers.

Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268
Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Discussion about this video

Jerome’s Substack
Jerome’s Substack
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
The US and CCP Chess Game over Western Hemisphere Ports
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Trump is Making Good on Campaign Promises
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Election Fraud, Time to End the Steal
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Tulsi Gabbard Opens the Election Fraud Investigation Floodgate
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Tariffs, the Economy, Precious Metals...and You
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Disease X and Military Martial Law
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Why is Pam Bondi Still Dragging Her Feet On Corruption Investigations?
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.