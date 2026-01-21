Supreme Court Bombshell on Mail-In Ballots

An article I’ve written in American Thinker examines the Supreme Court decision last week. The decision gave standing to political candidates for federal office to challenge state board of election rules for voting prior to an election.



That’s extremely important because up until now courts have denied standing every time an election issue has been brought forward. It started in 2020. A group of states that petitioned the Supreme Court wanting to challenge the rules that had been adopted by the states in violation of the Constitution in that they were rules made by various government officials or the state board of election, not by the state legislature, which the Constitution requires. The Supreme Court refused to even hear the cases.

But yet, last Wednesday, January 14th, the decision was Michael J. Bost. Bost is a congressman from Illinois in the House of Representatives versus the Illinois State Board of Elections.



Bost is contesting an Illinois State Board of Elections rules that requires election officials to count mail-in ballots that are postmarked or certified no later than election day, but received within two weeks of the election day. Yet, the State Board of Elections in Illinois demands that the state continue counting votes for two weeks, election mail-in votes especially. That illegal grace period for counting ineligible votes gives a massive opportunity for fraud. The extra time enables election theft by creating fake mail-in votes that are certified or appear to be certified or postmarked, and counting them illegally.



In that way, enough fake mail-in votes are created to make sure that you “beat” the Republican who really won.

As for the standing issue, in bringing a case to court, you have to have “standing.” In other words, you have to be able to say, this case affects me. It affects me personally in in some substantial way.



Chief Justice Roberts wrote the majority opinion of the court. Roberts had been opposed to granting standing in all these cases. It was a 7-2 decision, and Roberts wrote that under Article 3 of the Constitution, plaintiffs must have a personal stake in a case to have standing to sue. They must, in other words, be able to answer a basic question, “what is it to you?”

Congressman Bost has an obvious answer. He is a candidate for office, and a candidate has a personal stake in the rules that govern the counting of voting in his election. Now, that’s a very clear and a big statement, because what it means is that you can challenge an election as a federal candidate for office now, saying the state rule is not fair, and it’s before the voting is taking place. It could be right now.



It can be done continuously right now, right up until the election. Chief Justice Kenji Jackson objected, arguing that essentially this changing of the rules of standing for election challenges means that they’re going to get a flood of new cases, potentially throwing the judiciary into the political arena, which was what Justice Roberts was trying to avoid in 2020. He did not want to say that the election in 2020 was stolen, or that President Trump had really won.

Justice Roberts used an analogy. He said, for instance, the candidates have a personal stake in how the result is determined and regarded. Departures from preordained rules cause them particularized and concrete harm.



The same is true of competitors and other contests. Each runner in a 100-meter dash, for instance, would suffer if the race were unexpectedly extended to 105 meters, whereby the particular runner expects to finish strong or fall off in the pace of the final five meters. All would be deprived of the chance to compete for the prize that the rules define.



The fastest to run the 105-meter has not won the 100-meter dash. Maybe he wasn’t the winner at 100 meters, but he was at 105, upon all of the extra illegal votes being counted.

On God’s five stones, we have posted Andrew Paquette’s research, which documents in a number of states that algorithms, secret codes, are embedded that allow unprincipled people to create thousands of false records for non-existent voters, who nevertheless are granted “legitimate” state voter IDs, making modified duplicate records available for use in mail-in ballot schemes.



These secret codes inherently violate the Help America Vote Act requirements, and once challenged in court, would essentially have to be turned down. On God’s five stones, we’ve shown algorithms are New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, and Oklahoma. Others we have not yet been published, but we’ve done work in Texas, we’ve done work in California.



These algorithms appear to be in virtually all of the states. Radical Democrats are planning to steal the 2026 midterm elections, and that’s how they think that they’re going to gain back Congress. However, there’s several different ways by which President Trump and the MAGA movement can stop the steal. One important step is to get MAGA candidates for office in all these states to start filing challenges in federal courts, saying that the rules set by the state boards of election aren’t fair.



The challenge is to file hundreds of lawsuits, flooding the courts with them. The left does lawfare to pervert justice, why can’t we use the courts to get justice? Now, we must create a groundswell of activity.

The Trump administration is now releasing a lot of information coming from the Justice Department, that in fact, massive voter fraud has taken place and is taking place nation-wide.



So, for instance, President Trump is preparing a new executive order that would declare a national emergency order based on evidence that China penetrated U.S. election computers to elect to modify election votes. Also, in December 2025, the Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division announced it has filed against six states, Delaware, Maryland, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington State for failing to produce their statewide voter registration lists, which contain thousands of records that violate federal laws, including the registration of illegal immigrants through various voter registration schemes, among others.

President Trump has repeatedly accused the Democrats of opposing voter ID, opposing proof of citizenship, and engaging in numerous instances of mail-in ballots to steal elections. President Trump also continues to insist that the evidence of alleged 2020 election fraud is coming out in truckloads.

We’ve seen all the scandals of the Somali theft of billions of dollars of taxpayer money in daycare centers that don’t exist and ;supposedly driving people to hospitals and shopping centers if they have physical problems or are elderly. The radical Democrats are making it clear that they are really now not only a communist party but an insurrectionist party that does not feel any obligation to follow the laws of the United States, especially not when it comes to cleaning out illegal immigrants. A nationwide effort is going on by the left to oppose ICE spearheaded in Minneapolis.

Read my book, “The Truth about Neo-Marxism, Cultural Maoism, and Anarchy: Exposing Woke Insanity in an Age of Disinformation



Americans are beginning to become aware of the need for this SAVE Act, which is going through the Senate now: House Resolution 22. It’s already passed the House, and it would require voter IDs. Again, this is the move towards proof of citizenship. So, if we continue this movement and continue to utilize this court decision, we can create a groundswell of activity which will at least back up President Trump’s executive order. If our elections are compromised by foreign interference, this is an act of war.



We now have the ability to even use the military, as presidents have done in the past, if states refuse to cooperate with federal rules under a national security emergency. President Trump, under Article III, as commander-in-chief, has not just the constitutional authority, but obligation to do so as the Left furthers its rebellion.

Share

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation. As reported on GodsFiveStones.com, Andrew Paquette, Ph.D., has discovered cryptographic algorithms in the State Board of Elections voter registration databases in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, and Oklahoma. GodsFiveStones.com will now begin covering the ActBlue investigation and the DOJ investigation into the Russian collusion hoax, and will continue our work to promote election integrity.

God’s Five Stones Website: https://www.godsfivestones.com

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic Olive Oil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/