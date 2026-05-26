Stolen 2020 Election Proof Deja vu, Pt 6

Immediately following the November 3, 2020 presidential election, Russ Ramsland, founding member of Allied Security Operations Group (ASOG), experts in cybersecurity, open source investigation, and penetration testing of networks and his team reviewed the election results. The conclusion of his presentation:
Ramsland:
So what are we doing? Well, for about a year, year and a half, we really tried not to go public with what we were finding because we wanted to get law enforcement to look at this.
We’ve been to the FBI twice, both times they could not be less interesting. Of course, I have to tell you that Peter Strzok’s lieutenant runs the FBI in Dallas now, so maybe we should have expected that. We tried to get a one-on-one with Attorney General Barr, and in fact, on Friday, August 2nd of 2019, we were successful in talking directly with the AG and setting an appointment to come in the following Monday in Washington at 530 and visit with him.
Five minutes after he agreed to that, his chief of staff called and said, you can’t just come in and talk to the Attorney General. You have to go through channels. And we said, well, with all due respect, Erin Neely Cox is the federal prosecutor here.
I mean, the federal, the U.S. attorney here wants to be a judge, and she doesn’t want to touch this, and we’ve already been to the FBI twice. He said, no, they’ll pay attention. You need to do this.
So we went to the FBI again because Erin Neely Cox didn’t want to see this, and sure enough, they wouldn’t let us bring in any laptops as usual. They wouldn’t let us bring any phones, nothing electronic. We went in.
We had a nice conversation for about 45 minutes, and we said, and they kept going, well, show us your proof, and we said, well, guys, you won’t let us bring a laptop in. Why don’t you come to our shop? We’re right down the street. Here’s our cards.
We want to show you. We want you to spend time with us. That was July of 2019, and we’re still waiting for the phone call.
We tried to get DHS to take a look. We tried to get CISA to take a look. We did get some people who were very interested, and they talked to Senator Ron Johnson and said this really probably needs to look like a criminal referral to the DHS, I mean, to the Department of Justice, and Johnson said, well, let’s look at it, so we had two investigators look at all of our stuff, not all of it, but look at enough of it, 80 slides worth, and they were horrified and said, well, we need to get some people involved, so the next thing I knew, we were supposed to brief CISA.
It took a couple of weeks to set that meeting up remotely, and we said you need to plan on at least an hour and a half, probably two hours with the questions you’re going to have, and they said, okay, great. The day came, and they were 10 minutes late joining, and they couldn’t work go to meeting, so they just all joined by phone, and we said, well, you can’t see the screen by phone, and they said, well, we only have 15 minutes anyway. That was the meeting with CISA.
I could go on and on. Well, we finally decided, you know what, we got to start going public, so we finally started going public. We did have a good meeting with seven members of the Freedom Caucus in July.
We had them for two hours at an off-site location. We showed them probably close to 80 slides. They were horrified.
They ended up saying, well, we need to get a hold of the folks in the White House, and they took a draft executive order. They were essentially told, don’t worry, we got this, so at that point, we said, well, maybe they got it, maybe they don’t. We sure would like to know for sure, but no, don’t worry, we got this.
Okay, later on, a cabinet member went in, and about three weeks ago, four weeks ago, and said, what about all this stuff, and he too was told, don’t worry, we got this. In the meantime, some people had gotten interested, and they introduced us to some field-level folks in DHS in Austin, and the field-level folks took about an hour and a half briefing on remote, and were so horrified, they said, we’re coming to see you. It was a Friday, and they were here the following Tuesday, and they spent about 11 hours with us.
At the end of that time, at all the questions, after all the stuff, they said, okay, look, we need a lot of this stuff, so we gave them all our stuff, about 600 gig of stuff, and they took it back with them to Austin, and they then got three cyber firms that they contract in. Most of them all, I’m sure, have TS or clearances, and they all looked at it, and they came back to the DHS, and they told them the exact same thing. The data is real, it’s right, it’s horrifying.
How is this going on? So, we then went back and forth to Austin about four times in the next two weeks, and they brought in a local CISA guy, and they became completely, totally convinced that everything I’m showing you is right.
The Empire Strikes Back
As Russ Ramsland, Sidney Powell, Patrick Byrne, Rudy Giuliani, and other truth tellers were sounding the alarm regarding election fraud, the forces of darkness unleashed the media spin masters to spew lies and disparage the messengers. For example:
Emma Brown, et al, WashingtonPost.com, “The Making of a Myth,” May 9 2021
The enduring myth that the 2020 election was rigged was not one claim by one person. It was many claims stacked one atop the other, repeated by a phalanx of Trump allies. This is the previously unreported origin story of a core set of those claims, ideas that were advanced not by renowned experts or by insiders who had knowledge of flawed voting systems but by Ramsland and fellow conservative activists as they pushed a fledgling company, Allied Security Operations Group, into a quixotic attempt to find evidence of widespread fraud where none existed.
By late 2019, ASOG’s examination had moved beyond audit logs. Among other claims, Ramsland was repeating the ominous idea that election software used in the United States originated in Venezuela and saying nefarious actors could surreptitiously manipulate votes on a massive scale. As the 2020 election approached, he privately briefed GOP lawmakers in Washington and met with officials from the Department of Homeland Security, documents and interviews show.
After the Nov. 3 election, to an extent not widely recognized, Ramsland and others associated with ASOG played key roles in spreading the claims of fraud, The Post found. They were circulated by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), a staunch Trump ally who had been briefed by ASOG. And Ramsland’s assertions were incorporated in the “kraken” lawsuits filed by conservative lawyer Sidney Powell — who The Post learned had also been briefed two years earlier by ASOG — and aired publicly by Rudolph W. Giuliani, then Trump’s personal attorney, as they tried to overturn Joe Biden’s victories in key states.
The idea that the election was stolen took root and remains persuasive to millions of Americans. Although Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security called the election the “most secure in American history,” polls have consistently shown that about one-third of Americans — including a majority of Republicans — believe that Trump lost because of fraud. An internal poll by the National Republican Senatorial Committee in March found that among Republicans who believed the election was stolen, nearly half said hacked machines were partly to blame and an additional 8 percent said they were the main source of fraud.
Despite the continuing protests by the evil ones, the truth, now being understood by the public, is that election systems world-wide have been set up to ensure the outcome is manipulated to put into office the Deep State puppet of choice.
Do those dots connect? You decide.
John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.
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