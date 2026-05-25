Stolen 2020 Election Proof Deja vu, Pt 5

Immediately following the November 3, 2020 presidential election, Russ Ramsland, founding member of Allied Security Operations Group (ASOG), experts in cybersecurity, open source investigation, and penetration testing of networks and his team reviewed the election results.

Ramsland:

We keep talking about Frankfurt, Germany. How do we know? Well, it’s really not very hard. You can do it yourself.

Actually, you can no longer do it yourself as of this morning, and we’re going to talk about this. But if you had gone into SCYTL.com and you’d done either what’s called an NS lookup or a host lookup, you would see that this is the IP address, and 52 happens to be Germany. So right away, you’re tipped off something interesting is going on.

If you do an NS lookup on this, i.e. that, you’ll get this. It’s in the EU.

You can also take this and do what’s called a GeoIP lookup, and it’ll tell you that it is in Frankfurt.

So you know that it’s in Frankfurt.

And there it is on the, it’s an Amazon server there, and those are all the ranges of the IPs within the server. Now, actually, I’m going to talk about this a little more, and I’m going to be a little careful, but there was information that was conveyed to the highest levels on Sunday of this week about looking at some of the comms in and out. For those of you who may read German on Twitter, you would know that on Monday, there was lots of Twitter reports about how the U.S. Army had suddenly showed up in Frankfurt, Germany, and confiscated SCYTL servers. That makes me very nervous. And this morning, all of the raw data is being erased. So somebody is extremely interested in covering their trail. If you go out to admin at ENR Clarity Elections, you will find the message, ballot data no longer exists.

Why did we get in and look at the map of evidence? We got in and we looked at it because, one, we told them they were going to be targeted, and they didn’t believe it, and then they found out they were. This was what happened. There were 1,428,000 votes cast, and these are the margins by which people won. This guy won. This Republican won by 221,000. This Republican won by 204,000. All Republicans, all at the top of the ticket, except Matt Bevin, the governor, who loses by 5,000 votes. If that seems similar to what you’ve seen in North Carolina or now in the United States of America for the presidency, it should feel very familiar. We think now this was a dress rehearsal. It was a dress rehearsal in a number of ways. Not only was it a cyber dress rehearsal, we think, but it was also a dress rehearsal on whether enough Republicans would abandon Matt Bevin, being afraid to be called a sore loser, and whether enough media could reinforce that message to kill the fight. And that’s exactly what happened. That’s why no matter how much evidence and proof we found, nothing was going to happen.

We went to Kentucky and we said, guys, your first problem, which we wanted you to know about but you didn’t want to hear about, is that your stuff is all over in Frankfurt, Germany. They said, NO, it’s not! I said, okay, fine. Go over to that laptop or desktop there and bring up the Kentucky State Board of Elections website. So they did. This is sort of what you see. And I said, punch on the button for unofficial results. So they did. Now it looks like you’re still on their website, doesn’t it? Look where you really are.

You’re on enr.clarityelections.com, Kentucky. You are in Frankfurt, Germany. And if you scroll down to the bottom of that page, it’s SCYTL U.S. That’s the U.S. subsidiary of SCYTL Barcelona.

By the way, SCYTL Barcelona runs Dallas County website. I told you that the tabulation software could be played with, and this was one of the ways we found it.

We did a query, and you see we’re in Jefferson County, Kentucky.

It’s the 2019 general election. And I did a query, straight party ticket votes, and refined by the governor’s race. And I start scanning down there, and I run into undervotes. And I went, wow, how can you have undervotes in a straight party ticket deal? I wonder. Well, turns out in Kentucky you can, but I didn’t know it at that point. And by the way, I found it in a lot of precincts. This just happens to be the one I picked for the example. So I kept looking and looking and trying to figure out undervotes and where they were appearing and why. And I didn’t have anybody to ask, so I had to play with it for a while. And finally, I decided, man, I better check my work and make sure that I really saw what I thought I saw. So I queried it again,

but I made a mistake or not. Okay, so here’s what happened. It should have given me the exact same result. I just reversed the order that I asked, but I was asking for the exact same information. Should have been the same. And in fact, if you look, this is my example, but there were a whole bunch of them like this. You look at the same precinct, and you get the same number of ballots, of course, because you’re asking the same question. But all the undervotes have gone away.

Eight of them have been added to Andy Beshear’s eight here. So now you’ve got 16 going and 20% of the Republican votes have been harvested and added in. So that the Republican now only has four votes.

There are no undervotes, and Andy Beshear has all 17. If you know the order to query, you’ll change who wins.

Despite the continuing protests by the evil ones, election systems world-wide have been set up to ensure the outcome is manipulated to put into office the Deep State puppet of choice.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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