Stolen 2020 Election Proof Deja vu, Pt 2

Immediately following the November 3, 2020 presidential election, Russ Ramsland, founding member of Allied Security Operations Group (ASOG), experts in cybersecurity, open source investigation, and penetration testing of networks and his team reviewed the election results.

Ramsland:

…all of it (the electronic voting systems) is absolutely completely connected to the internet at all times. And the idea that it’s air-gapped is a myth. I wish people would quit repeating that. It’s sort of the emperor’s new clothes of our time. The voting companies’ own manuals will show you that it’s completely connected to the internet. We have read every one of them. Some of these companies (such as Dominion) conduct elections all over the world, which means that they’re effectively in a position to control some of the outcomes all over the world. As we mentioned a minute ago, some of the companies are foreign owned. In the case of Clarity Elections, which is a U.S. company, it was purchased in 2012 by Seidel, a Barcelona, Spain company.

Several countries have taken dramatic action based on vulnerability concerns:

Germany — The German Federal Constitutional Court ruled in 2009 that electronic voting violated constitutional principles of transparency and banned their use nationwide

Netherlands — Banned electronic voting after researchers demonstrated machines could be compromised

Ireland — Abandoned a €52 million electronic voting program after security concerns

India — Despite government assurances, independent researchers repeatedly demonstrated vulnerabilities; debates continue about the integrity of Indian elections conducted entirely on paperless EVMs

Ramsland continues:

And the servers are in Frankfurt, Germany, and they count votes in 28 states, including every single one of what is currently the battleground states in this election. You should know there are no security standards similar to NIST National Institute of Standards and Technology) for election software. Originally, those were supposed to be there under EAC 2.0 (U.S. Election Assistance Commission), but EAC 2.0 was never written, and so now when you see that election system complies with all applicable standards, that’s a joke.

Ramsland makes the case that government officials responsible for the integrity of electronic voting systems either do not understand the systems, or understand and are complicit in their misuse, a case in point:

A perfect example of that is what’s going on right now in Massachusetts, where what are called ballot images, and we’re going to talk about those later, ballot images are not being retained, even though according to federal law they have to be. Anyway, our investigation revealed that at least a dozen or more entry points exist in the casino hardware and software where operators can come in and start changing the rules on the fly, or in the case of the voting system, you can change votes and you can even get rid of the audit trails if you want, or in some cases those audit trails don’t even exist, and the point of that is it has to be caught in real time. We’ve been talking about this for over a year to anyone who will listen. Simply going back after the fact and doing forensics is very, very difficult, because you can change the votes and then you can change the audit trail, so it’s pretty easy to go in actually and change votes undetected. How did we get started in this? Well, we’re a commercial company, we don’t normally do this, but some people, some activists in the 2018 general election in Dallas brought the computer log from the Dallas Central County in to us to look at, because they were really concerned at what they saw. We got looking at it and all my cyber guys went crazy.

Now just to clarify, bogus voter rolls and bogus voters and polling station equipment being hacked or defectively designed, all of those are true. They’re huge issues in this election, but that’s what we call voter fraud. What we’re going to talk about today is what we call election fraud, and election fraud is when the Central County tabulation server gets your vote and then somehow it goes to a remote computing capability, or not so remote, and it compiles and redistributes the vote in one form or fashion. That is what we call election fraud, and that’s really going to be the main focus, although because of this election we are going to get into some voter fraud discussion. If you don’t believe it, all you got to do is go read, for instance, Dominion’s manual. It will tell the operator how to manually enter the votes that the operator wants to be in any race.

It will tell you exactly how to fill out any blank ballots that are in the system, and it can multiply the vote by a factor such as 1.6 or even 0.5. So it's incredible how bad the security on these systems are, and this is pretty much universal because most of the software is designed along the same skeletal framework. Well, when these people brought the logs in, what did we actually see that worried us so much? Well, we started seeing all of these error messages, and I mean hundreds if not thousands of them, throughout the log. So the first thing we did, because we're a private company and we don't have all the money in the world, we said, look, let's compare this to something and see if there's really tampering going on.

So we picked Bexar County, which is San Antonio here in Texas, because it’s the bluest of the blue, and we said, look, if there’s any tampering going on, there’s not going to be a lot because they’re going to get what they want. The only race they might play in would be the Ted Cruz Beto Aurora, and the good news is they’re about the same size, and the better news is ES&S election management system is used in both cases. So let’s just look at a few of these error logs.

Votes exceed ballots. Now what you need to know is that when early voting was over on Friday, they immediately were counting votes, and by the way, through early voting, it was 67 percent of the entire election. Throughout the logs, the first thing that happens is they download the votes on, in those days, it was on a flash memory card. Now we’re using thumb drives and the new equipment, but it was a flash memory card. They downloaded it from the precincts, and on the third, the night of the third, they started looking at all the data. Well, by the fourth, we’ve, this is before the election, by the way, the general election, which was the seventh. On the fourth, we start seeing that they are erasing the entire database and reloading the votes from somewhere else. So you begin to see these votes exceed ballots error messages. This means that the system is now loading, somehow or another, more votes than the ballots that were cast, and we see that error message hundreds and hundreds, in fact, 1,027 times on the fifth and even the sixth, the morning of the election itself, and then on into the seventh. It was interesting because 1,027 occurrences of that error message, there may be 5, 10, 15, 50, 100 votes that appear each time that error message appears. So 1,027 can represent a lot of votes. We also saw, right after they started counting the early votes and before the election, two hard database resets. This is a complete start over, and what we saw is that they were reloading these votes from someplace other than a flash memory card. That was this error message. It didn’t appear.

Neither one of those appeared in San Antonio, just as we suspected. Precinct already updated. Now we’re on to the day of the election, and so on election day and on into the early part of the next morning, we saw 160 times the error message, you’ve already updated the precinct, and the operator said, I don’t care, update it anyway.

That’s the same message, by the way, that he gave on votes exceed ballots. Now if you read ES&S’s manual, it will tell you that at that point he’s supposed to suspend the election, but he didn’t. He just said, no problem, get on with it.

And then we saw entire precincts replaced on election day. That night, 96 times we saw an entire precinct that already had votes get replaced. Now we did see a little bit of that in San Antonio, but we did expect that because, as I said, the Beto O’Rourke Ted Cruz race.

And then when the votes get reloaded, you see this collect audit data from a compact flash. We saw that on the 5th and the morning of the 6th, four times in that period of time. We only saw it once in San Antonio. So clearly there was something very, very wrong going on in Dallas, Texas.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

Stay tuned for the continuation of this series as Russ Ramsland exposes election fraud.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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